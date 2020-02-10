Manny Mua Reveals His Top 5 Hits & Misses From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet – Exclusive Interview

The 2020 Oscars were jam-packed with some seriously gorgeous dresses & Manny Mua shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what his top 5 hits & misses were on the red carpet.

While there were tons of gorgeous looks on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, there were also a few dresses that just didn’t hit the mark, and beauty vlogger and makeup artist, Manny Gutierrez, 28, AKA Manny Mua, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what his favorite looks were. As for his top five favorite looks, Manny shared,

Molly Sims – He said she had the prettiest and softest glam and he loved the glitter on her eyes. He also loved how age-appropriate her glam was with her gown. Janelle Monae – He described her silver sequin ensemble as “so cool,” and he especially loved her bold lip, admitting, “her makeup is always stunning.” Sandra Oh – “She’s so bold and her makeup is so subtle,” Manny described Sandra’s look. He loved how she went with subdued glam, which was the perfect contrast to her wild sequin gown with massive ruffle sleeves. Mindy Kaling – Manny admitted, “Yellow is so hard to pull off, but with Mindy’s look, everything was great.” Margot Robbie – Manny loved the way Margot looked on the red carpet in her vintage Chanel gown. “I loved the jewel embellishment and her subtle makeup was so dainty.”

While those were Manny’s top five hits of the evening, he also shared some looks that were total misses.

Florence Pugh – Manny didn’t love her look, admitting he liked her glam but her outfit just wasn’t his “vibe.” Saoirse Ronan – “She looked like she pasted two different outfits together on Photoshop,” Manny said of Saoirse’s red carpet dress. He wasn’t a huge fan of her look and didn’t love the way the skirt fit. Kristen Wiig – While Manny didn’t love Kristen’s red dress, he admitted, “I respect her for her boldness.”

Aside from Manny’s hits and misses, two beauty trends that he saw all over the red carpet were bold lips and “fluffy brows.” “Everyone wanted really undetected brows,” Manny said, as he described the look as filled-in brows that are made to look natural.

