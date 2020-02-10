Kim Kardashian’s Hair Makeover: Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Honey Blonde Waves In New Clip

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Feb. 10 to post a behind the scenes video of herself showing off new honey blonde locks as she sat in a makeup chair.

Kim Kardashian, 39, got her fans’ attention on Feb. 10 when she unexpectedly revealed a new hair color! The natural brunette looked almost unrecognizable with honey blonde locks in a behind the scenes video she posted to social media and we have to admit that we’re loving the fresh look! In the clip, she is getting some eyeshadow put on her face as a makeup artist lifts her lighter strands up and off her face. Kim captioned the clip with a single sunshine emoji, most likely referring to her sunkissed hair.

It didn’t take long for Kim’s fans to comment on her new hair in response to her post. “IS DIRTY BLONDE KIM BACK???? *memory lane *,” one fan tweeted referring to the time Kim sported similar looking locks. “I always love this look on you Kim. So simple and so stunning,” another wrote. “You are beautiful I love you,” a third sweetly commented.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, as well as her mom Kris Jenner, 64. Back in 2013, Kim's colorist George Papanikolas spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about what went in to making Kim's very dark locks into blonde locks. "If you have dark hair, and you want Kim's look, you will usually need to lighten your base color, and then get highlights," he EXCLUSIVELY said. "It also usually requires several sessions to get it from dark to light. I never recommend doing in in one session. You get the best results over several months, and you need to factor in the financial and time commitments to maintain a lighter color."

We’re not sure why Kim decided to go blonde once again, but we can’t wait to find out! We look forward to seeing more pics and videos of her incredible new look soon.