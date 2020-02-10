Brad Pitt & Kim Kardashian Hold Hands As They Catch Up At Oscars Party — See Pic Of Sweet Greeting

The stars truly aligned on Feb. 9 following the 2020 Oscars as Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian bumped into each other at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash!

Only on Hollywood’s biggest night would the likes of Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian meet-up! On the evening of Feb. 9, the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood Oscar winner, 56, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, shared an endearing moment as they crossed paths at Vanity Fair‘s star-studded Oscars after-party. Amid the celebration, Brad leaned in to take Kim’s hand in both of his. The pair chatted for a few moments, likely doling out congratulations on their latest ventures and to catch-up on upcoming projects.

Of course, Kim wasn’t the only one who had the opportunity to shake hands with the Hollywood heavyweight. Stars the likes of Adrien Brody, Spike Lee, and even Kim’s husband, Kanye West, shook hands with the newly-minted acting Oscar winner, all of which you can see here! It was a major night for the beloved Hollywood star, who truly had a wonderful awards season between 2019 and 2020!

Brad essentially cleaned up the Best Supporting actor category, regardless of the voting body that nominated him. The actor and producer took home the Golden Globe Award, Critics’ Choice Award, BAFTA, and memorably the Screen Actors Guild Award on Jan. 24! During his hilarious acceptance speech, Brad quipped that he “had to add this to my Tinder profile,” referring to his new statuette.

When it came to his Oscars speech, Brad took a far more serious, reflective tone. “I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in,” the actor mused of his time growing up immersed in movies. “[Thanks] to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way,” he continued. “To stand here today, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood. Ain’t that that truth?” Wrapping up his speech, Brad finally sent some love to “my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.” It was the first time Brad mentioned his children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11 — throughout awards season. It’s been a banner year for the actor, and fans cannot wait to see what he does next after a monumental 2019!