Natalie Portman Makes A Statement At Oscars By Embroidering Names Of Female Directors In Her Gown

Natalie Portman returns to the Academy Awards to present & she looks gorgeous on the red carpet!

Natalie Portman might not be nominated tonight, but the Oscar winner will be presenting alongside Timothee Chalamet, essentially forming an award-winning duo. The actress arrived to the red carpet at the Dolby Theater wearing a stunning Dior gown that made a massive statement. Natalie paid tribute to the several female directors who were left out of this year’s Best Director category at the Oscars by embroidering their names into her cape. The high-neck black and gold gown was absolutely stunning, and the addition of the names of the strong women who weren’t recognized by the Academy made it even more special.

Recall, during the 2018 Golden Globes, Natalie made another major statement while presenting the Best Director category, which was, once again, all male. “And here are the all-male nominees,” she told the crowd. “I discussed with some of the women I’ve been working with that they had offered to me to present the director category, but I felt uncomfortable because it seemed to be excluding some deserving nominees,” Natalie told Buzzfeed after the fact. “nd how could I bring attention to it without disrespecting the nominees? Because it’s not their fault, and they all made great work. You don’t want to not recognize them. It’s just, why aren’t we recognizing the people who aren’t part of this exclusive club? So one of the women recommended I say that, and it felt like stating something that was true.”

Natalie and her presenting partner tonight, Timothee, were spotted rehearsing together for tonight’s Oscars, and shared a few laughs! “Oh, my gosh! This is an epic thing to see!” the Little Women star apparently said as he arrived to the theater and saw Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph practicing their bit. While we can’t wait to see Natalie and Timothee take the stage themselves, we’re even more pumped for Natalie’s upcoming Marvel film! Marvel announced this year at Comic-Con International in San Diego that the Oscar-winning actress would play a female Thor in the fourth installment of the franchise, titled Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

She recently spilled the details about the role on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but obviously couldn’t give away too much! She laughed over how heavy Thor’s “Mjölnir” is, telling Fallon, “It was nerve-racking, like someone’s gonna call me out about something. I didn’t get to practice [the hammer] ahead of time, so I picked it up and it was kind of heavy. It was like, ‘Oooh.'” Production is set to begin this summer in Australia and the film is due out November 5, 2021.