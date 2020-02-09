Diane Keaton & Keanu Reeves Remind The World Of Their Chemistry Presenting Together At The Oscars

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeve’s on-stage chemistry at the 2020 Oscars was so palpable, even ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ director Nancy Meyers had to say something!

It looked like Keanu Reeves, 55, was playing doctor again on the stage at the 2020 Oscars. He teamed up with his former co-star/on-screen love interest, Diane Keaton, 74, at the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9! They starred in Something’s Gotta Give together, which hit theaters in 2003, and it felt like the early aughts all over again when Diane and Keanu presented the award for “Best Original Screenplay” (Parasite won, FYI). But the journey towards announcing that movie name was riddled with little moments deserving of their own Oscar — we caught that coy “Hello there Keanu” from Diane, and the way Keanu adorably told Diane to not open the envelope yet. Fans didn’t miss these bits — and neither did the director of Something’s Gotta Give herself, Nancy Meyers!

“Whoa. Maybe they did end up together,” Nancy wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Diane and Keanu presenting at the Oscars. This was a cheeky reference to her movie; while Keanu’s character developed a romance with Diane’s character, they sadly didn’t end up together before the credits started rolling.

Other fans agreed with Nancy. “Watching Diane Keaton swoon over Keanu Reeves is my new favourite thing…#Oscars #KeanuReeves,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves making awkward small talk about Something’s Gotta Give is SPECIFICALLY my wheelhouse.” A third fan loved the reunion so much, it prompted a tweet that read, “Give the producer who thought to pair Diane Keaton & Keanu Reeves on stage a raise. Also maybe just let them host the #oscars?”

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presenting the #Oscars for Best Original Screenplay pic.twitter.com/bE3ivC9qjc — déia (@partygirlu2) February 10, 2020

“Can anything capture the raw sexual power of Shallow last year?” “Diane and Keanu came pretty close just now” — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) February 10, 2020

This year, fans didn’t need to wait for awards to be handed out to be surprised! Fans believed there were multiple snubs across the board — for example, where was Lupita Nyong’o’s nomination for “Best Actress” after that electrifying performance in Us? And how was not one woman nominated for “Best Director,” especially when Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women was such a sensational hit over the holidays? As you can see, these weren’t surprises of the good kind — at least Diane and Keanu could cheer us up amid these snubs.