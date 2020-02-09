Chris Rock & Steve Martin Skewer The Academy For Lack Of Women Director & African American Nominees

The 2020 Oscars again went host-free. Steve Martin and Chris Rock stepped in to deliver a scorching monologue, calling out the lack of female director and black nominees.

The 2020 Oscars called upon two former hosts — Steve Martin and Chris Rock — to deliver a monologue to kick off the Feb. 9 telecast. Since there was no official host for the event for the second year in a row, three-time host Steve, 74, and two-time master of ceremonies Chris, 55, delivered a searing monologue that through humor, skewered the Oscars for their lack of inclusively of women and minorities.

“There’s so many great directors nominated this year,” Chris noted, while Steve replied, “I thought there was something missing from the list this year.” Chris cracked back “Vaginas?” and both men replied “yep!” The audience went crazy with applause. Greta Gerwig was passed over in the Best Director category for Little Women, though her film is nominated. She was also snubbed in the director category for 2018’s highly acclaimed Lady Bird. 2020 was such a year for female directors that actress Natalie Portman wore cape on the red carpet with all of their names on it.

“Cynthia Erivo is here tonight,” Chris said of the Best Lead Actress nominee for Harriet, where she played the famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman. “Cynthia Erivo was so good at hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees,” he continued, to more wild applause from the audience. “Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under this stage?” he asked her, while Steve replied, “Eddie I loved you in Dolomite,” for which many thought would land Eddie an acting nomination. “Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years…back in 1929, there were no black acting nominees,” Steve continued, while Chris pointed out, “And now in 2020, we got one.”

Even the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos was a target. Chris pointed out, “Jeff Bezos is here,” while Steve quipped, “wow, great actor!” “Jeff Bezos is so rich that he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world,” Chris noted, to which Jeff’s expression in the audience dropped. “He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy,” Steve quipped of the heartbreaking divorce movie nominated for Best Picture.

Steve joked that since he and Chris has both hosted the Oscars before, it was “such an incredible demotion,” for the two men. He asked why it was that the ceremony is now going host-free, and Chris told him “Twitter. Everybody’s got an embarrassing tweet somewhere. I know I do.” It was a reference to Kevin Hart pulling out of the 2019 hosting gig after refusing to apologize yet again for a decade old homophobic tweet. At least the two men helped give the Oscars a feeling like there was a host to lead the way, with their hilarious monologue.