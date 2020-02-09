Caitriona Balfe Dazzles In A Black Dress With Sheer Pink Blouse At 2020 Oscars

Caitriona Balfe can do no wrong! The ‘Outlander’ star slayed the 2020 Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous Valentino Haute Couture black fishtail gown, with a sheer pink blouse.

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe looked stunning — as per usual — on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars in Valentino Haute Couture! The 40-year-old newlywed wore a unique outfit that involved a dress and a blouse when she walked the carpet at her first Academy Awards. She stunned in the black, fishtail-style gown which fell straight down her body in an extremely flattering style. But the strapless dress wasn’t the star of the show: it was the sheer pink blouse she wore over the top! The high-neck blouse was made of a very light material, and fell down to her hips. It also featured a gorgeous, oversized bow which she wore to the left of her neck. Stunning! The model-turned-actress accessorized with silver stud earrings and a matching silver ring and bracelet. Caitriona slicked her beautiful brunette tresses back into a tight bun near the nape of her neck, and polished her look with a bold red lipstick, and red nail polish. What a star!

The TV darling is no stranger to stunning on the red carpet — but this is her first time at the Academy Awards. The brunette beauty is at the Oscars representing her nominated flick Ford v Ferrari. From director James Mangold, the high-octane drama was inspired by the true story of American car designer and automotive visionary Carroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and his British driver Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale, who overcame their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford that could challenge Ferrari at the most difficult race in all of motorsports, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Caitriona plays Ken Miles’ wife, Mollie in the high-energy film.

Caitriona, a four-time Golden Globe nominee, was nominated for her role as Claire Fraser on the hit Starz series Outlander at the Globes every year from 2016 to 2019, and dazzled every single time she hit the red carpet. At the 2019 Golden Globes, Caitriona was up against Elisabeth Moss, Julia Roberts, Sandra Oh, and Keri Russell. Although she didn’t take home the trophy, she won the red carpet in our opinion! The Irish beauty rocked a custom Moschino couture dress in a glamorous black and burgundy velvet material. The bodice was fitted and strapless, and featured a velvet rosette detail. The skirt was also velvet and was structurally exaggerated around her hips. Caitriona’s short bob was pinned back with cute clips, polishing off her sleek and fabulous look, from head to toe.

2019 was a big year for the Outlander actress: she married her her long-time boyfriend, Tony McGill, after 20 years of dating! The adorable couple have largely kept their romance away from the cameras, but fans discovered they were an item when a friend shared a video of Caitriona playing a small flute while sitting on Tony’s lap in 2015! Even the couple’s nuptials were kept hush-hush: they wed in a super intimate ceremony in a small town in south-west England. But where would Caitriona be without her on-screen husband? Fans were excited to learn her Outlander co-star and close friend, Sam Heughan, was in attendance for the special occasion!

The 2020 Oscars — which will go host-less for the second year in a row — will honor the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26. Although he was not a member of the Academy, he won an Oscar in 2018 for the best animated short Dear Basketball, which he wrote and narrated. The short, directed by Glen Keane, focused on Kobe’s 2015 retirement from the NBA. Not much is known about what the tribute will include, or whether it will be separate from the telecast’s traditional In Memoriam segment, which features a live musical performance and a slideshow honoring industry figures who have died in the past year. Although the ceremony will not have a host, the Academy is banking on star power from A-list presenters and big musical numbers from all of the “Best Song” nominees to boost ratings.