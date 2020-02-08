Gabrielle Union, 47, And Dwyane Wade, 38, Cozy Up During Romantic Date Night In Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were dressed to impress when they stepped out for a date night at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 7.

Gabrielle Union, 47, and Dwyane Wade, 38, looked like a fashionable couple in love when they enjoyed a night out on Feb. 7! The good-looking husband and wife were spotted enjoying a date full of dancing at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, CA and looked as happy as could be. Gabrielle showed off her toned legs in a tan sheer dress while her hunky hubby wore a powder blue blazer over a white shirt and matching powder blue pants. They walked hand in hand during the outing and flashed huge smiles at onlookers, proving they were making the most of a romantic kid-free time.

When Gabrielle and Dwyane are not having fun alone together, they’re loving every moment with their adorable one-year-old daughter Kaavia. The doting parents often share pics and videos of the tot on social media and they’re always met with positive responses from followers. One of Gabrielle’s latest posts showed little Kaavia swimming while decked out in her bathing suit and head cap. She also shared a sweet video that showed Dwyane bonding with his mini-me as she reached for a box of candy as he held her.

In addition to spending time with family, Gabrielle has something else to look forward to this weekend. The talented actress’ short film Hair Love is nominated for an Academy Award in the Animation Short category so we wouldn’t be surprised to see her make a graceful appearance at the ceremony on Feb. 9. Since she always seems to pick incredible stylish choices with her wardrobe, we can bet she’ll wear something truly iconic to the event and people will be talking about it for months!

We look forward to seeing more fun moments with Gabrielle and Dwyane in the near future. They’re definitely a couple many aspire to be!