Some of our favorite stars kicked off the month of February in style & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

This week was jam-packed with events all over the world and our fave celebrities were out in some seriously gorgeous outfits. Zendaya, 23, kicked off New York Fashion Week in style when she attended the Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party in NYC on Feb. 6. Zendaya slayed the red carpet in a long-sleeve floor-length, sheer white Rahul Mishra Spring 2020 Couture top which featured a plunging V-neckline that was left wide open. The top was secured with a satin belt around her tiny waist, while the rest of the top was wide open and covered in intricate lace and feather details. She styled the blouse with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg black trousers, a dazzling diamond Bvlgari the Star of Venice Necklace, and Jimmy Choo Max Platform Sandals.

Selena Gomez, 27, looked gorgeous at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA on Feb. 6 when she rocked an off-the-shoulder light pink Patou mini dress with a low-cut round neckline while the sleeves hung low on her arms with two bows securing the dress on either side. The long sleeves of the dress were cut open revealing her arms, while the hemline was super short, showing off her toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of Roberto Coin Diamond Hoop Earrings, a Roberto Coin Venetian Ring, and stunning shiny silver Aquazzura La Di Da Two-Tone Metallic Leather Platform Sandals.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Kim Kardashian, 39, who proved that chilly 40-degree weather is not enough to stop her from looking fabulous. She was the special guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring a long-sleeve light yellow, skintight mock-neck Bottega Veneta Leather Top tucked into a high-waisted, bright yellow mini Roberto Cavalli Suede Skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. The skirt was a thin cotton material featuring ruching on the sides, lifting one side of the skirt up higher than the other. The skirt had a frayed, jagged hem that ended above her knees, revealing her toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy yellow Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals and gorgeous beach waves.

From Jessica Simpson’s press tour looks while promoting her new memoir, Open Book, to Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey press outfits, there were so many gorgeous outfits this week and you can click through the gallery to see all of the best dressed celebs!