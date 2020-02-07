Watch
Hollywood Life

Dem Debate: Joe Biden Gets Audience To Stand & Cheer For Lt. Col Vindman After Trump Fires Him

Joe Biden
Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb Joe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Barack Obama and Joe Biden US Presidential Inauguration, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2017 US President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (R) arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 45th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb Joe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Vice President Joe Biden listens during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, where President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Obama Biden, Washington, USA - 12 Jan 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Political News Editor

Joe Biden led the audience at the Democratic debate in a standing ovation for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was ousted that day from the White House after testifying in the impeachment trial.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a pause during the Democratic debate on February 7 to recognize someone who wasn’t in the house that night. Hours before the candidates took the stage in New Hampshire, back in Washington, DC, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was being escorted out of the White House. Vindman, a decorated war veteran and the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, testified in the House impeachment trial, and for that, President Donald Trump retaliated. “I think we should all stand and give Colonel Vindman a show of how much we supported him,” Biden told the audience at Saint Anselm College. “Stand up and clap for Vindman. Get up there! Who we are. That’s who we are. We are not what Trump is,” he said, as the audience rose from their seats.

“[Trump] should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not Rush Limbaugh,” Biden added, referencing the February 4 State of the Union, during which President Trump presented the bigoted radio host with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Vindman, 44, provided crucial testimony against Trump in the House trial, testifying that his so-called “perfect phone call” with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was actually “improper.” Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in the Senate impeachment trial on February 5. “LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, said in a statement.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his privacy. The most powerful man in the world —  buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit decided to exact revenge,” Pressman added. Vindman’s twin, who also worked for the NSC, was fired, as well. Both men have been reassigned to unspecified positions at the Department of the Army.

Trump continued what’s now being called his “Friday Night Massacre” by firing the United States ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. Sondland, 62, also testified in the House impeachment trial, telling Congress that Trump sought a “quid pro quo” arrangement with Zelenskiy. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time to change that. The primaries have already begun, and the November general election is just around the corner. Use the form below to register and ensure your voice is heard in the 2020 race: