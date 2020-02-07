New Hampshire Democratic Debate: When & How To Watch & Everything Else You Need To Know

The first of three presidential debates this month airs tonight, February 7, days after the fumbled Iowa Caucus produced no clear winner. Find out how you can watch, when it’s happening, and more.

With just four days before the next primary, the Democratic candidates are debating for the eighth time on February 7. The presidential hopefuls will gather yet again for a night of passionate arguments and personal jabs at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire before voters in the state get them that much closer to the Oval Office. The debate stage remains relatively smaller than in past months, with the six contenders from the January 14 debate returning, along with businessman Andrew Yang, 45. The debate begins at 8:00pm ET, and is cohosted by ABC, WMUR-TV, and Apple News. ABC News mainstays Linsey Davis, David Muir, and George Stephanopoulos are moderating. You can catch the debate on ABC, ABC News, and if you’re in New Hampshire, on WMUR-TV.

Expect to hear a lot about the Iowa Caucus. The results still aren’t completely in from the first primary, held on February 3, due to tech problems with the reporting app. At this point, it appears that Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, will be declared the winner, though Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, is trailing extremely close behind. The debate comes two days after President Donald Trump, 73, was acquitted on both charges in his Senate impeachment trial. There are three Senators on the debate stage on February 7, and all voted to convict. The Democratic National Committee introduced new criteria in mid-January that boosted Yang to the debate stage. For February, candidates must have gained 5% support in four national or state polls outside New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada. Or, they must garner 7% in two state polls from a list of qualifying polls, released between December 13, 2019 and 11:59pm ET on February 6.

The candidates who have qualified for the February 7 debate are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

No other candidates have dropped out of the race since before the January 14 debate. That leaves us with the following contenders still running:

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

This isn’t the only time the Democrats will debate in February. Tune in on the 19th, for the Las Vegas, Nevada debate, and on the 25th, for the Charleston, South Carolina event. FYI: if you haven’t registered to vote yet, it’s time to change that. Fill out the form below to make sure your voice is counted in the presidential primaries, and in the November 2020 general election: