Ciara Covers Up Her Baby Bump & Shows Off Her Legs In Leather Skirt At NYFW

OMG! Ciara was absolute pregnancy goals in this fierce leather mini dress. The R&B singer stepped out at New York Fashion Week and was totally glowing.

Ciara is pregnant with her third child — and she has an incredible pregnancy glow! The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump when she made an appearance at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6, and although she wasn’t walking the catwalk, she slayed just as hard as the models! The R&B singer walked the red carpet of the Bulgari New York Fashion Week party at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood. She wore a barely-there leather mini skirt with an oversized leather blazer featuring huge exaggerated shoulder pads and extra long sleeves. Ciara’s hair was slicked back into a tight ballerina bun and she wore a pair of small, diamond stud earrings with matching black pumps featuring a diamond strap. Her makeup looked incredible as she rocked a nude lip and a dark, smoky cat eye. Zendaya and Cody Simpson were among the other celebs in attendance.

Pregnancy isn’t stopping the mom-of-two from rocking gorgeous outfits that show off her long, toned legs. On Feb. 1, the “Goodies” singer sizzled in a loose-fitting sparkly silver number alongside her handsome beau Russell Wilson, 31, at the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida. She wore a pair of matching heels that worked perfectly with the ensemble and kept part of her hair up in a bun while the rest of it cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. Russell, on the other hand, cut a handsome figure in a tuxedo that included a dark blue jacket as opposed to the traditional black one. They struck a bunch of fierce poses on Instagram prior to heading to the event, where their fans were blown away at how beautiful the parents-to-be looked. “Wow stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

The mother-of-two’s outfit also included a special tribute, as she wore two different necklaces — one with a K and one with a G — which symbolized Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. They, along with seven other people, tragically died after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

Ciara honored Kobe Bryant again when she wore the Lakers superstar’s number 24 gold jersey to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Her baby bump was visible just underneath the number, and Ciara posted a series of Instagram photos to show off the look during the big game. She paired Kobe’s jersey with wide-legged black pants and pair of gold shades.

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband announced they are expecting their second child on Jan. 30. They both wrote “number three” in their Instagram captions, since Russell is a loving stepdad to Ciara’s five-year-old son Future Zahir Jr. by rapper Future. We can’t wait to see more pics of this adorable, growing family!