The Belles Live Out Their Full ‘Thelma & Louise’ Fantasy In Their New Video For ‘Fire’

Watch out for that one. She’s a heartbreaker…and a firestarter. The Belles find themselves behind bars in our EXCLUSIVE premiere of their music video for their infectious song, ‘Fire.’

How much time do you do in the fed for breaking someone’s heart? The Belles – the daughter/mother duo of Kelli and Jaymie — find out firsthand in their video for “Fire,” premiering here on HollywoodLife. At the start, Kelli Jones makes an ill-fated stop at a general store for gas, chips, and a little bit of flirting with the clerk. Unfortunately for her, he caught sight of the Wanted poster that notes there’s a $10k reward out on her for the crime of being a “heartbreaker.” The cops show up, and it looks like Kelli’s about to spend the rest of her days behind bars…before a familiar face in a (stolen?) blue uniform tosses her a key to her cell. One daring escape later, Kelli and Jayme drive off in a blue convertible. It’s a fun romp of a video, matching the tone of the song, which makes love-based pyromania sound tempting. “There should be caution tape around your heart / maybe then I wouldn’t light that spark / let love die in peace / instead of soaking it in gasoline.”

With clever lyrics and a booming hook, “Fire” is one of those songs that will be on every post-breakup playlist. The video, as it turns out, also helped The Belles fulfill a bucket list item. “My mom and I have always had a vision of a Thelma and Louise-esque music video,” Kelli tells HollywoodLife. “When we saw the location of this fake jail set, we were so excited to start brainstorming ideas. I think my favorite part of shooting this video was driving away in the blue Mustang. That was my first time ever driving top down in a convertible! We had so much fun being creative with the concept and shooting at all of these really cool locations around Nashville – including an old general store about an hour outside of town!”

“Kelli and I always have each other’s back, and we always embrace our “girl power” on tour,” Jaymie tells HollywoodLife. “This inspired us to create a video where we show our teamwork and sense of humor because these are two essential elements on the road!” Speaking of the road, Jayme tells us that she and Kelli will be coming to your town soon. “Kelli and I spent a lot of time on tour with JoJo Siwa in 2019, playing all across North America and the UK. We just returned from the Australian leg and are preparing to go back out on 50 more North American dates.”

The Belles — known for their “simplistic, yet elegant” and undeniably infectious and joyous brand of country music — released their EP, Nobody Knows Me Better, last year. Along with “Fire,” the EP contains the empowering single, “Beautiful Girl,” which tells the message that no matter what the mirror says, every woman has beauty and worth.

Hailing from Nebraska, the Belles have seen their star rise within the Nashville songwriting community. Having played stages alongside likes of Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, and more, the Belles continue to grow their fanbase while sharing their music with millions across the globe. With 50 more dates on the way, now’s the time to catch them in concert for yourself. So, keep an eye out for a blue Mustang convertible (with about half-dozen cop cars trailing behind it.) That’s how you’ll now the Belles are in town.