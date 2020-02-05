Tiffany Trump attended the 2020 State of the Union address in support of her father, Donald Trump, and she looked gorgeous in a pastel purple dress for the event.

Donald Trump’s older children were front and center as he delivered his State of the Union address on Feb. 4. That included his daughter, Tiffany Trump, who took a break from her studies at Georgetown Law School to attend the Washington D.C. event. Tiffany wore a lilac purple skit, and matching blazer jacket, which was belted across the middle. She paired the look with pointy white heels, and her hair straight and parted down the middle. She also wore dark eye makeup to contrast her lilac look.

Tiffany’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos, supported her during the family outing. Backstage, the couple posed with Tiffany’s half-siblings, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who were also all joined by their significant others (Lara Trump, Jared Kushner and Kimberly Guilfoyle), for a group photo. Noticeably missing was Donald’s son with Melania Trump, 13-year-old Barron. However, it is not unusual for Barron to be absent from these formal events, which generally run late into the evening.

Ahead of the State of the Union, Tiffany’s mom (and Donald’s ex-wife, Marla Maples), took to Instagram to share a message about the event. Tiffany re-posted the message to her own Instagram Story. “All I ask is that you tune in with an open heart, an open mind and just listen,” Marla wrote. “I pray as my daughter does that we can leave judgements of the past aside and just listen, maybe learn something new, and surround our Congress and country with positive energy. We each have the choice to speak into those things we believe in, vote for who we choose and move beyond this painful dissension.”

This was Trump’s final State of the Union for his first term as president. In the fall of 2020, he will run for office again. His Democratic opponent will be revealed after several more months of debates and voting.