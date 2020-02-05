The next chapter of the ‘Saw’ franchise is upon us. The very first trailer for ‘Spiral,’ a.k.a. ‘Saw 9,’ dropped on Feb. 5 and it’s about to be the reason for all your nightmares. Let the games begin…

If you’ve missed your Saw fix, then 2020 is going to be the year for you. The horror franchise is back from the dead with the new movie Spiral. The first trailer for the horror film was released on Feb. 5 and it’ll leave your jaw on the floor. Spiral, from the book of Saw, is bringing all-new (and incredibly horrifying) games for its characters to play.

Chris Rock, who came up with the story for Spiral, plays a police detective named Zeke investigating a set of shocking crimes. Max Minghella plays Rock’s partner. They soon find themselves immersed in a new game. “Whoever did this has another motive. They’re targeting cops,” Zeke says in the trailer. Samuel L. Jackson is playing Rock’s father, Marcus, in the film and he is not to be messed with. “This sh*t’s going to go sideways fast,” Marcus says. Marcus isn’t afraid of anyone. “You want to play games, motherf**ker?” he asks. He’s ready. Marisol Nichols also plays the police captain.

The Saw franchise started in 2004 with the release of the first Saw movie. The eighth film in the franchise, Jigsaw, was released in 2017. Josh Stolberg, one of the writers of Saw 9, responded to a fan in June 2019 on Twitter about where Saw 9 fits in the franchise timeline. “I can say with pretty much certainly [sic] that our new film will NOT be called Jigsaw 2,” he tweeted. “But I don’t make the decisions, so who knows. But it’s NOT a sequel to Jigsaw. It’s DEFINITELY in the timeline of ALL the films though.”

There’s no word yet about whether or not Tobin Bell, who has appeared in all previous Saw movies as the Jigsaw/John Kramer, will show up in the new movie. Spiral is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.