‘Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Laughs Off Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors After They Party At Super Bowl

After rumors began surfacing that Juliette Porter and Tyler Cameron might be a hot new couple, the ‘Siesta Key’ star took to Instagram to joke about the dating rumors.

Juliette Porter hit up Miami for Super Bowl weekend, and she was in some damn good company during her trip! Several other reality stars were also in town for the big game, and she attended the same party as The Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, on Feb. 1. Various media outlets reported that the two looked like they were “having fun” during their big night out, and Juliette even posted a video with Tyler on her Instagram. After the dating rumors first surfaced on Feb. 4, Juliette also re-posted one of the stories about how she “had fun” with Tyler in Miami on her Instagram Story.

However, she included a caption that makes it seem like there’s nothing going on between them. “I met Jamie Foxx too that night and we also had fun,” Juliette sarcastically captioned the picture. She also shared a pic of herself and Alesso posing for a photo, which she jokingly captioned, “Let’s not forget about Alesso we had a blast!” Juliette definitely seems to be poking fun at the rumors about her love life, which have been hot and heavy since she split from her longtime, on/off boyfriend, Alex Kompothecras, in 2019.

Interestingly, amidst this new romance rumor, Juliette took to Twitter on Feb. 4 to reveal she’s currently “talking to” a new guy. Her tweet came during this week’s episode of Siesta Key, and was in response to a scene where her summer 2019 boyfriend, Robby Hayes, got into a text message fight with Alex. “Alex texted Robby “I never lose” and he texted the guy I’m talking to now that,” Juliette wrote. “Because you know…he lost.”

Juliette did not identify her new man, but fans think it’s Sam Logan, who she’s been hanging out with a LOT recently. The two are mostly together in big groups, and have appeared in plenty of one another’s Instagram posts. Sam was also with Juliette AT the Super Bowl, and she posted a photo with him on her Instagram with the caption, “@Sam_Jlo My first Super Bowl was one for the books, thank you or an unforgettable weekend.” Sam was also with Juliette and her friends while they watched Siesta Key on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, Tyler has most recently been linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolau. The two spent New Year’s Day together, but various outlets reported that their fling was nothing serious. Before that, he dated Gigi Hadid for two months at the end of summer. In 2019, he was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.