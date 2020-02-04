Olivia Culpo Posts Photo With Lexi Altobelli, 16, Whose Parents Died In Kobe Bryant Crash

Lexi Altobelli lost her parents and younger sister, Alyssa, in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Now, Olivia Culpo is showing major support for the 16-year-old with an important Instagam message.

Olivia Culpo has a connection to 16-year-old Lexi Altobelli, 16, who is one of the surviving family members of three of the victims who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26. Lexi is the daughter of John and Keri Altobelli, and the sister of Alyssa Altobelli, who all died alongside Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in the horrific crash. On Feb. 3, Olivia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Lexi (it’s unclear when it was taken), and shared a message with her fans about how they could help Lexi, as well as her 29-year-old brother, during this terrible time.

“The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs,” Olivia explained, along with a link to a GoFundMe page. “No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family who really needs it right now. If you can’t donate, please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart. I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way.” The GoFundMe page for the Altobelli family has already raised more than $300,000.

Along with the three Altobellis, Kobe and Gianna, the helicopter crash also claimed the lives of pilot, Ara Zaboyan, mother and daughter, Sarah and Peyton Chester, and girls’ basketball coach, Christina Mauser. The group was headed to one of Alyssa, Gianna and Peyton’s basketball games at Mamba Academy when the accident happened.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has also publicly shown support for the surviving family members of the other crash victims. Along with the Mamba Sports Foundation, she helped set up the MambaOnThree Fund, which is meant to “help support the other families affected by this tragedy.” Donations can be made at MambaSportsFoundation.org.