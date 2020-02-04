Kate Middleton Apologizes After 3-Year-Old Throws Shade At Her For Not Looking ‘Like Cinderella’

Instead of a ballgown and glass slippers, Kate Middleton wore a streamlined navy coat to visit south Wales. That disappointed one toddler, apparently!

Kate Middleton, 38, may be the princess of the United Kingdom, but that title alone didn’t impress a toddler, Annabel, who wanted to meet a “real princess.” That’s what the mother of the three-year-old child amusingly revealed after meeting the Duchess of Cambridge at Mumbles Pier in Swansea, UK on Feb. 4! “My daughter and I met Kate Middleton today at Mumbles pier, where we waited an hour to see her. My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess,” the mother, Rhian Costello, told Daily Mail. Rhian gushed she and her daughter were “incredibly lucky,” since Kate “came straight over” to them.

Alas, Rhian’s daughter wasn’t too impressed with Kate’s outfit of the day, which was a bit contemporary by Disney’s standards: a clean-cut, double-breasted navy coat with black gloves, black boots and a heart print scarf. Kate was apologetic. “I’m really sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today,” Her Royal Highness told little Annabel, according to the mother’s recollection. To that, Annabel said, “I thought you’d look like Cinderella.” Kate may not wear a sparkly blue ballgown or talk to mice, but she does share the princess’s elegance and composure!

We’re not surprised Kate knows exactly what to say to children, since she has three of them herself! Kate shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with her husband Prince William, 37. It looks like this royal family won’t be welcoming a fifth member, though. After a fan asked if Kate’s family would expand in Jan. 2020, the Duchess said she “doesn’t think William wants any more [kids],” according to HELLO! magazine.

As you can see, Kate has remained lighthearted and bubbly despite recent family drama that has rocked the UK. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed in Jan. 2020 that they’re stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and will spend a good chunk of their time in North America (Canada, specifically). It will be a major change, but Kate was pictured with a wide smile on her face while touring Bradford with William just days after the big announcement. Nothing can faze Kate!