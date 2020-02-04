Find Out
Hollywood Life

State Of The Union 2020: How To Watch Trump’s Last Speech Before End Of Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump
Doug Mills/AP/Shutterstock
Donald Trump in Westminster Abbey US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
US President Donald J. Trump (C) participates in a moment to salute the military during game five of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 27 October 2019. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are tied at two games going into tonight's game. President Trump attends game five of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington DC, USA - 27 Oct 2019
US President Donald J. Trump holds up a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map of a previously projected path of Hurricane Dorian, while participating in a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2019. Trump said the federal government will continue to monitor Dorian, which mostly spared Florida but is projected to potentially cause devastating winds, storm surge and flash floods in the Carolinas. US President Donald J. Trump talks about Hurricane Dorian, Washington, USA - 04 Sep 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, on the first day of a three day state visit to Britain Trump, London, United Kingdom - 03 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Donald Trump’s last State of the Union of his presidency is tonight, Feb. 4, at 9:00pm ET. With the end of the impeachment trial looming, it’s bound to be an intense night. Here’s how to tune in, and what else you need to know.

Less than 24 hours before the nation finds out if Donald Trump will be the first president removed from office after impeachment. But tonight, he’s delivering the last State of the Union of his first term of presidency. The 2020 State of the Union address begins at 9:00pm ET, and will air on all major news networks. The contents of the State of the Union are never made public beforehand, but it’s likely that Trump will speak at length about his December impeachment, and tout what he sees are his accomplishments since the last SOTU — the assassination of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani in early January, his faltering border wall, his “perfect phone call” with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the SOTU address, the Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected in the 2018 primary blue wave. She follows former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams2019 address, and Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) in 2018. People tend to anticipate something going wrong during the Democratic response — Kennedy putting on too much chapstick, Marco Rubio (R-FL) chugging water in 2013 — but Abrams seemed to break that streak with a near-perfect speech.

Then, there are the viral moments to look out for in between Trump’s proselytizing. Last year, newly-appointed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got the internet in a frenzy by seemingly sarcastically applauding Trump during one of his weaker statements. Dozens of Democratic congresswoman, including Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also wore white, the color worn by the Suffragettes, as a form of protest.

Reminder: the 2020 primaries have already begun, and the November general election is looming nearer every day. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so below, courtesy of HollywoodLife and Rock The Vote.