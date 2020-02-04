State Of The Union 2020: How To Watch Trump’s Last Speech Before End Of Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump’s last State of the Union of his presidency is tonight, Feb. 4, at 9:00pm ET. With the end of the impeachment trial looming, it’s bound to be an intense night. Here’s how to tune in, and what else you need to know.

Less than 24 hours before the nation finds out if Donald Trump will be the first president removed from office after impeachment. But tonight, he’s delivering the last State of the Union of his first term of presidency. The 2020 State of the Union address begins at 9:00pm ET, and will air on all major news networks. The contents of the State of the Union are never made public beforehand, but it’s likely that Trump will speak at length about his December impeachment, and tout what he sees are his accomplishments since the last SOTU — the assassination of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani in early January, his faltering border wall, his “perfect phone call” with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the SOTU address, the Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected in the 2018 primary blue wave. She follows former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams‘ 2019 address, and Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) in 2018. People tend to anticipate something going wrong during the Democratic response — Kennedy putting on too much chapstick, Marco Rubio (R-FL) chugging water in 2013 — but Abrams seemed to break that streak with a near-perfect speech.

Then, there are the viral moments to look out for in between Trump’s proselytizing. Last year, newly-appointed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got the internet in a frenzy by seemingly sarcastically applauding Trump during one of his weaker statements. Dozens of Democratic congresswoman, including Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also wore white, the color worn by the Suffragettes, as a form of protest.

Reminder: the 2020 primaries have already begun, and the November general election is looming nearer every day. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so below, courtesy of HollywoodLife and Rock The Vote.