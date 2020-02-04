Cardi B Jokes About Kulture Making ‘Rich Friends’ At Stormi Webster’s 2nd Birthday Party

While Cardi B and Offset were in Miami for Super Bowl weekend, their 1-year-old daughter, Kulture was rubbing elbows with her ‘rich friends’ at Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday. Cardi gushed over her baby girl’s new squad in a funny post on Instagram!

Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture Kiari can certainly hold her own amongst the wealthiest celebrity kids, and she couldn’t be more proud! The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, joked on Instagram that her daughter was eating good and mingling with the best of them at Stormi Webster‘s second birthday party on Saturday, February 1. Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina took Kulture to the lavish bash — thrown by Stormi’s parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — dubbed “Stormiworld 2.0,” while Cardi and husband Offset were in Miami for appearances and performances during Super Bowl weekend.

“Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld,” Cardi quipped alongside a series of adorable videos of her daughter and sister enjoying the many activations at the party. One photo in the series of clips included a group snap of Hennsessy, Kulture Kylie and Stormi. “Im so happy my baby enjoyed herself!” Cardi continued, before she sent a sweet message to Kylie’s daughter, “Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi ⛈ 💜!Keep glowing and growing.”

In the comments, Kylie, along with more celebs gushed over the cuteness overload between the youngsters. “Thank u for coming beautiful Kulture!!!!!💜💗,” Kylie wrote. “What a way to bring in 2! It was so spectacular ❤️,” Khloe Kardashian, who was also present at the party with her daughter, True Thompson, 1, wrote. Kylie’s BFF, Roaslia, who was spotted in videos from the bash, added a few emojis: “😆❤️.”

(Video credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

(Video credit: Hennessy Carolina/Instagram)

Kulture’s dad, Offset, shared a photo on Instagram that showed his daughter with Stormi at the party, and wrote, “KULTURE HAD FUN AT #stormiworld. The Migos rapper thanked Kylie and his good friend Travis, who he’s collaborated with on a few songs.