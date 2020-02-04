‘The Challenge’s Camila Is Pregnant: She Confirms She’s Expecting 1st Child & Debuts Baby Bump

Congratulations are in order for Camila Nakagawa — she’s pregnant! ‘The Challenge’ star confirmed that her first child is on the way with a baby bump photo on Feb. 4.

Camila Nakagawa, 31, is pregnant! MTV viewers know Camila from several seasons of The Challenge, but after more than two years away from the show, she has now announced that she has a little one on the way. Camila posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — on Feb. 4. In the pic, she’s wearing a red lingerie set, and her bump is already on full display. She captioned the image, “No words,” with a red heart emoji. Camila has decided not to share the identity of the baby’s father, and has posted no recent photos with any men.

“[He] is someone in my life and that I admire and care for very much,” Camila told People, without naming the father. “He will make a great father.” Camila also confirmed to People that her pregnancy was unplanned. “I used to say I don’t think I’m ever going to have kids because the world we live in is just a lot right now,” she explained. “But I think this came because it was meant to be, and I’m very excited. This is the best decision I ever made.”

Camila last appeared on The Challenge during season two of Champs vs. Stars in the fall of 2017. However, she was kicked off the show at the very beginning of the season after an off-camera incident. Before that, she was on Dirty XXX, which aired during the summer of 2017, and although she was named the winner at the end of the show, she received a lot of backlash as the season aired. During a drunken night, Camila made racist remarks about fellow cast member, Leroy Garrett, pissing off her castmates AND viewers. She made a conscious decision to step away from reality television after these two seasons, but is admittedly unsure if her departure is permanent.

“Being away from the show helped me realize the parts that I loved about it and the parts that I didn’t, as well as the parts of myself that the show brought out of me that I liked and what I didn’t,” Camila explained. “I’m still trying to figure out how I can get rid of the things I don’t like and strengthen the things I do.”

Camila made her MTV debut on Spring Break Challenge, and subsequently appeared on nine seasons of The Challenge, in addition to Champs vs. Stars. She won The Challenge: Battle of the Exes, with her partner, Johnny Bananas, and made it to the final during Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions.