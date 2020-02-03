‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Forehead Injury Explained — Why He Needed 22 Stitches

Peter Weber receives medical attention for a gruesome forehead injury on the Feb. 3 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s everything he’s said about what happened when he got hurt in Costa Rica.

Previews for the Feb. 3 episode of The Bachelor show Peter Weber being carted away in an ambulance after suffering an injury to his forehead during a trip to Costa Rica. Reports of the injury first surfaced right after it happened back in October. Then, Peter appeared in photos with a noticeable scar on his forehead. Now, viewers will finally get to see exactly what happened and how Peter handled it, although he’s already been very open about the incident in interviews. Peter needed 22 stitches to sew up his forehead after the unfortunate accident, but luckily, it didn’t delay filming at all.

“There was a ton of blood,” Peter previously admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “It looked like a murder scene when it happened. It just started pouring out. My forehead was literally split open!” He explained that the injury came about when he banged his head on a golf cart, then reacted by accidentally smashing a glass that he was holding into his forehead. “I didn’t feel it at all, to be honest,” he said. “My endorphins were just like, firing. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was.”

Peter also admitted that he was worried that he’d “never look the same again” after seeing the first photo of himself after the accident. However, with some help from a good plastic surgeon, his forehead has been fixed up. “Chicks dig scars, so I’m chilling,” he joked.

Meanwhile, filming continued as planned after Peter’s hospitalization. The very next day, he went on a date with one of his women, and we’ll see more of that when the episode airs at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. “The girls took care of me,” Peter confirmed. “They definitely felt kind of bad about it, but I wasn’t going to let this slow down my journey to find what I really wanted, and it’s all good.”