Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Pic of Chicago With ‘Best Cousin’ Stormi For Her 2nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on her niece Stormi’s 2nd birthday on Feb. 2 to share a sweet pic of her two-year-old daughter Chicago hanging out with her cousin on her special day.

Kim Kardashian, 39, proudly showed off her daughter Chicago, 2, and Chi’s look-alike cousin Stormi in an epic photo that helped to celebrate Stormi’s second birthday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her niece a shout-out in the caption for the photo, proving she’s a doting aunt who is proud of the birthday girl! In the photo, Chicago and Stormi can be seen sitting next to each other on a couch while sporting matching wet curly pigtails. The adorable duo are also sharing a blanket as they show off what appears to be bathing suits. “Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi. We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies 💕” Kim captioned the memorable pic.

After Kim shared her post, fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute the two tots are. “The cuteness in this photo!!! 😍😍,” one fan wrote while many others asked, “who is who?”. Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, 22, also commented on the post with a simple yet loving heart emoji.

Before Kim posted her latest pic in honor of Stormi’s birthday, she shared a different pic of Chicago and two of her other children, Saint, 4, and eight-month-old Psalm. In it, the three siblings can be seen wearing matching striped pajamas while giving each other a cuddle. Saint is also adorably kissing the top of his little brother’s head as he gives a huge smile to the camera. Kim simply captioned it with “baby love”.

We love seeing the KarJenner kids growing up whenever we can and hope to see more fun pics like Kim’s latest ones soon!