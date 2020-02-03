Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Both Rock Sexy Ripped Denim Jeans & Smiles After Hit Super Bowl Halftime Show

Even after descending the Hard Rock Stadium stage, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira still matched in their post-Super Bowl halftime show outfits!

From tassels to denim, Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, continued to twin after putting on an incredible halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2! After changing out of their sparkly, fringed costumes they wore to close out the show together, Jennifer and Shakira were later seen leaving Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in ripped denim jeans. Just like their performance outfits, J.Lo and Shakira’s post-Super Bowl ensembles reflected their personal styles.

J.Lo was pictured rocking bedazzled, light-wash jeans with huge patches of shredded denim as she exited the stadium holding hands with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44. The pants reminded us of the studded leather bodysuit that J.Lo wore at one point during her lengthy halftime show — Jenny from the Block loves her embellishments! That affinity for tiny jewels reflected in her glitzy, crystal-embellished nude bodysuit. The singer-actress topped off the outfit with a white longline coat.

Meanwhile, Shakira opted for a tomboy vibe in straight blue jeans, ripped open in gaping holes above her thighs. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer completed the outfit with white booties, a black leather motorcycle outfit and a graphic white tee — a much different vibe from her sparkly red and gold outfits she danced in during the halftime show, but nevertheless pulled together, just like those concert pieces!

J.Lo and Shakira matched in one other aspect: their beaming smiles! Their halftime show, which featured impeccable choreography and performances of their hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “On The Floor,” left viewers in awe including celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ja Rule and Lady Gaga. It was the first time two Latinas led a halftime show at the Super Bowl, and the look on their faces showed what they were feeling after the performance: they absolutely nailed it!