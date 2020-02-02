Yolanda Adams Stuns In Black & White While Performing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 2020

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams looked absolutely stunning during her performance of ‘America The Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2020.

What a voice! Yolanda Adams, 58, took center stage at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday, February 2, where she belted out the classic “America The Beautiful” with The Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami in front of a packed stadium and millions of people watching at home. The multiple Grammy winner stunned in a black and white pantsuit with a gorgeous pair of heels. She accessorized the overall look with a heart-shaped necklace while keeping her gorgeous hair down shoulder-length. It was a busy weekend in Miami for Yolanda as she also lifted the sprits of many during the 21st Annual Super Gospel Celebration on Saturday, February 1. She was joined on stage by fellow Gospel songstress Le’Andria Johnson, 37, for a rousing rendition of “The Battle Is Not Yours” that got the entire crowd off their seats. Yolanda was also seen chatting it up with pop princess Demi Lovato, 27, on the Hard Rock Stadium sidelines earlier in the day. The “Heart Attack” singer will be performing the National Anthem prior to the game beginning.

Super Bowl 2020 is sure to be an amazing game as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Fans will be tuning in to see all the football madness while others will have their eyes glued to the television screens when the players are off the field. This is in reference to what will be an amazing halftime show put on by Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shakira, 43, and some special guests later on that evening.

One person in particular that is super excited to watch the show is Jennifer’s fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44. “Alex is as pumped to see Jen perform this weekend as anything else he has ever experienced. It’s such a fever pitch for him that he is feeling the same excitement he felt when he and the Yankees won the World Series in 2009,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “In the world of moments that he has been a part of with Jen this will be likely the most proud he has ever felt for her.”

J. Lo admitted during a press conference on Thursday, January 30, that she hopes their performance will inspire many women including her daughter Emme, 11. “The two teams that are playing are run by women, then you have two women headlining the halftime show. — That statement alone is empowering to me,” she said, explaining, “When I think of my daughter and all the girls around the world — to have two Latinas doing this, I’m very proud to put forth that message.”