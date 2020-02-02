There’s no time like the Super Bowl for a brand-new trailer for ‘No Time To Die.’ Bond goes head-to-head with his biggest enemy yet and more in the new footage.

Daniel Craig is back for one last Bond film and he’s not going to let us down. The newest No Time To Die trailer, which debuted during the 2020 Super Bowl, gave 007 fans more footage to obsess over before the film’s release. Bond is facing off with Safin, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek, and he has his work cut out for him. “When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him,” Safin appears to say in the Super Bowl trailer about Léa Seydoux‘s Madeleine Swann and Bond.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish will be singing the new Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of singers like Adele, Sam Smith, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and Wings, Carly Simon, and more. Billie wrote the theme song with her brother, Finneas. Billie is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The movie also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” No Time To Die will hit theaters everywhere on April 10, 2020.