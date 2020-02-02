Super Bowl Starts With Moment Of Silence For Kobe Bryant, Gianna, & Passengers Of Fatal Helicopter Crash

Super Bowl 54 took a somber turn when athletes, fans, and spectators alike remembered the late Kobe Bryant one week following his tragic death.

Although the 2020 Super Bowl was meant to be an exciting time to celebrate the best teams in the NFL, circumstances took a melancholic beat. The late Kobe Bryant and the eight civilians killed on a helicopter on Jan. 26 were remembered by all in Miami during the proceedings of the game and the tribute left many in tears. Both teams and spectators took a moment of silence at the start of the game before the proceedings got underway. It was a moment of respect, and quiet repose for all.

Since Kobe’s passing on Jan. 26, fans, athletes, and celebrities have been sharing their eulogies through any platform they can to commemorate the legacy of the former LA Lakers player. Justin Timberlake, Jack Nicholson, and Rihanna are just a few who shared their messages of love, sorrow, and support to the family of the departed icon. Even halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez parsed out her thoughts on the tragic events. J. Lo, 50, penned a beautiful message to Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, on January 26, asking God to guide her through the “unimaginable heartbreak” she’s experiencing after losing both her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, in the tragic helicopter accident.

“As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex [Rodriguez] and I talk memories and moments we remember about him,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “This is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must be going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children, and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day.

Awesome moment as the Chiefs and Niners lineup at the 24-yard line to honor Kobe Bryant and those who passed away in last week's tragic helicopter accident 💜💛 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2MWaUwPz2i — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) February 2, 2020

“Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak,” Jennifer continued. “To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔.”

Kobe, Gianna, and seven civilians lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas just a week ago (January 26). The event sent shockwaves through the basketball community, Hollywood, and the world at large over the loss of Kobe’s influential spirit. Kobe and his daughter leave behind wife and mother, Vanessa, and daughters and sisters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.