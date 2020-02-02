‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Super Bowl Trailer: Lee Returns As Sequel Goes Back To Day One

John Krasinski’s Lee returns in the intense ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Super Bowl trailer as the movie flashes back to when the monsters first attacked.

You didn’t think Lee was going to go away quietly, did you? Lee Abbott makes a surprise return in A Quiet Place Part II as the sequel takes us to the moment everything changed for the Abbott family and the rest of the world. Lee gets out of the car to figure out what’s going on in town. Suddenly, a monster comes out of nowhere, sending Lee back to the car where his family is waiting.

In the present day, Lee is still very much dead. Evelyn and the kids are forced to venture into the unknown as they try to survive. Along the way, they cross paths with new characters. “I don’t know why you came all the way up here. You won’t survive,” Cillian Murphy’s Emmett says.

The monsters are lurking and never far behind. Despite everything, Evelyn and the kids want to help anyone they can. “There are people out there. People worth saving,” Evelyn whispers in the trailer.

The sequel was written and directed by John Krasinski. In a featurette, John says that Part II picks up right where the first movie let off and the sequel explores the family trying to deal with their “safety net being taken from them.” John says that “every step is much more treacherous” in the sequel. He adds, “We answer all those questions the audience was asking about day one, especially how did this all start?”

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are reprising their roles from the first movie. In addition to Cillian, Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast as a new character. The sequel will hit theaters on March 20, 2020.