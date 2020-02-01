Priyanka Chopra, 37, Stuns in Low-Cut Gold Patterned Minidress In Miami — See Pics

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a flattering gold and black patterned mini dress when she attended the Port de Stella event at the Wharf Miami on Jan. 31 and enjoyed a delicious meal.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, was a gorgeous sight to see in Miami, FL on Jan. 31 when she arrived at the Port de Stella event, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, at the Wharf Miami! The stunning actress showed off a gold and black patterned mini dress that included a low-cut front and a black belt around the waist as she happily greeted people at the pre-Super Bowl outing. She also wore strappy black heels and kept her long straight locks down and parted in the middle.

Priyanka was at the event to learn how to prepare truffle grilled cheese sandwiches with French chef Gregory Marchand, 41, and seemed to have a thrilling time doing so. She helped to sprinkle the truffles on one sandwich before taking a bite and enjoying a beer to wash it all down. She also chatted with the chef and attendees at the promotional gathering.

Before she turned heads in her latest fashion choice, Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, 27, looked amazing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 26. She wore a long off-white gown that included a long plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button and fringe sleeves. The epic fashion choice fit her body perfectly and also included beading and and a floral train with pink tones. She looked radiant and confident in the number as she posed with her hubby on the red carpet on music’s biggest night.

Priyanka is known for being fashionable wherever she goes so it’s no surprise that she chose to wear such memorable outfits during her two latest outings. We look forward to seeing what else she impresses us with in the days to come!