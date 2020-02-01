See Pics
Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra, 37, Stuns in Low-Cut Gold Patterned Minidress In Miami — See Pics

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019 Wearing Georges Hobeika
Priyanka Chopra Stella Artois presents 'Port de Stella', Miami, USA - 31 Jan 2020
Priyanka Chopra puts her best foot forward as she's unveiled as an ambassador for shoe brand, Crocs. The 37-year-old Indian actress, married to Nick Jonas, poses in a pair of the sandals for the 'Come As You Are' campaign. She poses in an orange knit dress and a pair of yellow 'classic slides'. Priyanka and other global ambassadors, including Zooey Deschanel and Yang Mi, will "inspire fans to feel comfortable in their own shoes" - and will be joined by so-called 'One-of-a-Kind' influencers to promote the company. Terence Reilly, Crocs Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Our new lineup of global brand ambassadors and 'One-of-a-Kind' ambassadors offer the perfect mix of star power and authentic representation." Please credit CROCS / MEGA. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Crocs. Photo credit: CROCS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590782_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a flattering gold and black patterned mini dress when she attended the Port de Stella event at the Wharf Miami on Jan. 31 and enjoyed a delicious meal.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, was a gorgeous sight to see in Miami, FL on Jan. 31 when she arrived at the Port de Stella event, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, at the Wharf Miami! The stunning actress showed off a gold and black patterned mini dress that included a low-cut front and a black belt around the waist as she happily greeted people at the pre-Super Bowl outing. She also wore strappy black heels and kept her long straight locks down and parted in the middle.

Priyanka was at the event to learn how to prepare truffle grilled cheese sandwiches with French chef Gregory Marchand, 41, and seemed to have a thrilling time doing so. She helped to sprinkle the truffles on one sandwich before taking a bite and enjoying a beer to wash it all down. She also chatted with the chef and attendees at the promotional gathering.

Before she turned heads in her latest fashion choice, Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, 27, looked amazing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 26. She wore a long off-white gown that included a long plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button and fringe sleeves. The epic fashion choice fit her body perfectly and also included beading and and a floral train with pink tones. She looked radiant and confident in the number as she posed with her hubby on the red carpet on music’s biggest night.

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock

Priyanka is known for being fashionable wherever she goes so it’s no surprise that she chose to wear such memorable outfits during her two latest outings. We look forward to seeing what else she impresses us with in the days to come!