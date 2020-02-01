A-Rod ‘Can’t Wait’ To See J.Lo Perform In Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘He Knows She’s Going To Kill It’

Alex Rodriguez is gearing up to witness his fiancee Jennifer Lopez perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami, FL on Feb. 2 and it’s bringing back positive memories of his past baseball days.

Alex Rodriguez, 44, is proud of his lady love Jennifer Lopez, 50, and her upcoming Halftime Show performance at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The former New York Yankees player knows his fiancee is going to impress audiences around the country along with Shakira, 42, when they take the stage in Miami, FL and his excitement about it all is making him reminisce about the success he earned during his baseball career.

“Alex is as pumped to see Jen perform this weekend as anything else he has ever experienced. It’s such a fever pitch for him that he is feeling the same excitement he felt when he and the Yankees won the World Series in 2009,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “In the world of moments that he has been a part of with Jen this will be likely the most proud he has ever felt for her.”

Alex’s thoughts about the upcoming Super Bowl and Jennifer have also been influenced by the tragic death of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant from a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. “The recent passing of his friend Kobe has really put lots of things into perspective and the love he has for Jen is at a level he has never experienced before,” the source continued before mentioning that J.Lo’s kids, Max and Emme, 11, will also be in Miami to witness their mom’s memorable moment at the game. “Alex is very excited to see how her kids that he loves so much will be a part of it all. It’s just an amazing celebration of life and where she is at right now in her career and he knows that her [sic] and Shakira are going to kill it. He can’t wait to see it all go down.”

Another source further confirmed that Alex is indeed ready to be a supportive partner to Jennifer during one of the biggest times in her life. “Alex couldn’t be more proud of J.Lo performing in Super Bowl’s Halftime Show on Sunday,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “He can’t wait to see her crush it on one of the biggest stages in the world. He knows how hard she’s worked and how much this means to her so to see this dream come true means as much to him as it does for her. This show will have so much going on, so much excitement, so many details. But you can be sure Alex’s eyes will be on J.Lo and the kids the entire time. He loves them more than anything and this is going to be a moment he’ll never forget.”