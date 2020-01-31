Kobe Bryant’s Mom, Pamela, Seen For 1st Time Since Her Son & Granddaughter Died In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant’s mother Pamela looked somber as she excited her Las Vegas home just says after the tragic death of her son and granddaughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant‘s mother Pamela Bryant, 65, has been since since the first time after the tragic loss of her son and 13-year-old granddaughter Gianna. Pamela, who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, was spotted driving from her home in a black Ford Expedition to a Target store on Friday, Jan. 31 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Shortly after, the 65-year-old stopped by a beauty salon for several hours. Pamela had a somber look on her face throughout the day, and kept her look cozy and casual in orange leggings, a black shirt and a white headband. At one point, she could be seen pushing a bright red Target shopping cart through the parking lot.

Kobe was known as a family man, but had a strained relationship with his parents over the years. Pamela and Joe infamously did not approve of their then 21-year-old son marrying an 18-year-old Vanessa Bryant back in 2001 and did not attend the couple’s Dana Point nuptials. In 2013, they also attempted to sell Kobe’s two Lakers championship rings from 2000, along with some of his high school basketball hear from Philadelphia. Eventually, the items were sold for $500,000.

Kobe’s dad Joe, 65, was not with his wife but was photographed on Monday, Jan. 27 outside his home. Known as “Jellybean,” the retired basketball player was seen receiving a massive bouquet of flowers just a day after the tragic incident. Reportedly, Joe and Kobe were in the midst of repairing their strained relationship over the past few months.

As we previously reported, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26. The group — which included another coach and two other teammates — were en route to a girls’ basketball game at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy. That same day, Gianna’s teammates paid tribute to Kobe and the three teens who lost their lives.