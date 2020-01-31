Jessica Biel Professes ‘Timeless’ Love For Justin Timberlake 2 Months After PDA Scandal

Amid their ups and downs, Jessica Biel has nothing but love for her husband, Justin Timberlake. She posted the sweetest tribute to her ‘timeless’ love to celebrate his 39th birthday.

Jessica Biel‘s love for husband Justin Timberlake is everlasting. The Sinner actress, 37, posted a sweet tribute to Justin on Instagram to celebrate his 39th birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂.” The caption accompanied a series of photos showing Jessica and Justin in moments of love: kissing at his college graduation, holding hands backstage at a show, and walking with their arms wrapped around each other. One particularly cute shot shows them dressed as The Lego Batman Movie characters on Halloween, no doubt at the request of their four-year-old son, Silas Timberlake.

Justin’s birthday falls two months after he was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, 30, in New Orleans. Justin publicly apologized to both Jessica and Silas after the incident, writing on Instagram, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar… This is not the example I want to set for my son.” His apology was accepted, clearly, and the couple have moved on from the scandal. As a source close to Justin and Jessica told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December, they were working hard on making their marriage stronger than ever!

“Justin is doing his part to show Jessica that he really feels bad with all the fallout from a few weeks ago and all that has happened,” the source said. Spending the holidays out of the spotlight with their son certainly helped. Overall, they were looking forward to “focusing on a new chapter in 2020.”

Jessica and Justin were last spotted together having dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month. They kept a low profile and dressed casually during their date night. More importantly, they looked so happy as they talked and held hands.