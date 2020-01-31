Lizzo had a VERY special guest join her during her pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami on Jan. 30 — the one and only Harry Styles!

Lizzo performed at a private SiriusXM concert in Miami on Jan. 30, and she had a special surprise in store for the hundreds of fans who showed up. When the singer performed her hot song, “Juice,” she had another famous face join her onstage — Harry Styles. Harry didn’t only lend his vocals to the performance, but he also showed off some of his dance moves, and perfectly matched up with Lizzo’s choreography. These two are a match made in heaven!

The crowd went absolutely wild for the performance, which concluded with confetti raining down on the two singers. This Miami show is part of a massive week for Lizzo, who had a huge night at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. She opened the show with an incredible performance, while also taking home her first ever Grammy Awards. The 31-year-old won in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, along with Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Truth Hurts”) and Best Traditional R&B Performance (for “Jerome”).

Considering this was Lizzo’s first time ever at the Grammys, this was a major milestone. In fact, the whole last year has been full of groundbreaking moments for Lizzo. She also got to perform on Saturday Night Live, scored nominations at the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards, and toured across the country.

Meanwhile, Harry released his second solo album, Fine Line, in December, and promoted it with an SNL performance of his own. He also served as host of the show, and had everyone talking with his monologue and appearances in various skits throughout the evening. Lizzo and Harry are both on FIRE right now, and this performance only has people talking about them even more!