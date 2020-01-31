See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Supports Chris Brown’s Ex & ‘Likes’ Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Pic On Instagram

Ammika Harris Rihanna
BACKGRID/Shutterstock
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna Rihanna in concert at the POPB arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2011 Rihanna performs live on stage during her Loud European Tour held at the POPB arena View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Political News Editor

Count Ammika Harris among Rihanna’s fans! Chris Brown’s lady put her stamp of approval on Rihanna’s latest lingerie look, sending her a ‘like’ on her Instagram pic.

Rihanna‘s back on Instagram to promote her latest hot Savage x Fenty look (see it HERE), and Ammika Harris approves. Ammika was all about showing support for the “Umbrella” singer’s lingerie line, and the accompanying sexy pic, even if Ri happens to be Chris Brown‘s ex-girlfriend. Normally, someone liking a pic of Rihanna wearing stunning lingerie wouldn’t be noteworthy. But Chris’ girlfriend (maybe wife?) dropped that like amid rumors that the “Forever” singer, 30, was hinting at still having feelings for Ri in a cryptic Instagram post.

Chris posted a video to his Instagram story on January 28 that showed him smiling coyly during an interview, and captioned it, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Now, this could be about anyone. Maybe even Ammika! Technically, the twosome, who just welcomed son Aeko Brown together in November, have never confirmed that they’re back together romantically. The barrage of adorable baby videos, loving messages, and pics of them wearing similar, diamond rings on those fingers point to a “yes.”

But, the diehard CB and Rihanna shippers definitely think Chris was referring to his one-time love — especially since she just split from her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. However, a source close to the “No Guidance” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he saw the breakup as “bad timing.” He’s all about Ammika!

Ammika Harris
Ammika Harris’ ‘like’ on Rihanna’s Instagram pic

“[Chris and Ammika] are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is going to end any chance of that working out,” the source said. “The odds of [getting back together] actually happening are very, very low. That ship has sailed and everyone is hoping Chris is smart enough to realize that.”