Ammika Harris Supports Chris Brown’s Ex & ‘Likes’ Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Pic On Instagram

Count Ammika Harris among Rihanna’s fans! Chris Brown’s lady put her stamp of approval on Rihanna’s latest lingerie look, sending her a ‘like’ on her Instagram pic.

Rihanna‘s back on Instagram to promote her latest hot Savage x Fenty look (see it HERE), and Ammika Harris approves. Ammika was all about showing support for the “Umbrella” singer’s lingerie line, and the accompanying sexy pic, even if Ri happens to be Chris Brown‘s ex-girlfriend. Normally, someone liking a pic of Rihanna wearing stunning lingerie wouldn’t be noteworthy. But Chris’ girlfriend (maybe wife?) dropped that like amid rumors that the “Forever” singer, 30, was hinting at still having feelings for Ri in a cryptic Instagram post.

Chris posted a video to his Instagram story on January 28 that showed him smiling coyly during an interview, and captioned it, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Now, this could be about anyone. Maybe even Ammika! Technically, the twosome, who just welcomed son Aeko Brown together in November, have never confirmed that they’re back together romantically. The barrage of adorable baby videos, loving messages, and pics of them wearing similar, diamond rings on those fingers point to a “yes.”

But, the diehard CB and Rihanna shippers definitely think Chris was referring to his one-time love — especially since she just split from her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. However, a source close to the “No Guidance” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he saw the breakup as “bad timing.” He’s all about Ammika!

“[Chris and Ammika] are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is going to end any chance of that working out,” the source said. “The odds of [getting back together] actually happening are very, very low. That ship has sailed and everyone is hoping Chris is smart enough to realize that.”