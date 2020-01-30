Prominent Sports Consultant David Oancea Reveals His Super Bowl 2020 Picks, Engagement Details & New Book

David Oancea, founder of Vegas Dave Consulting & the #1 sports information consultant in the world, spoke to HL about his SB 2020 picks & what’s next in his career & love life!

Former successful professional gambler, responsible for breaking numerous sports betting recordings, David Oancea is the go-to man for any of your sports betting needs. Owner and founder of Vegas Dave Consulting, the sports information consultant spoke to HollywoodLife.com ahead of Super Bowl 2020 and revealed who he thinks will win the big game. Plus, David gushed over his fiancé, former Fox Sports anchor Holly Sonders, told us how he knew she was ‘The One,’ and admitted that getting “banned from sports betting allowed him to grow.”

Heading into Super Bowl weekend the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers, and David predicts that the 49ers will come out victorious. “I already predicted that it would be the Chiefs versus the 49ers two weeks ago at the Super Bowl, with the 49ers winning, for one reason only, and that’s the offensive line for the 49ers,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “That offensive line is the real deal. People understand that to win a championship, you need defense and a good offensive line. A lot of people just pay attention to the flash — the best running backs, the flashy quarterbacks, the flashy running backs. But none of that can happen without a good O-line.”

He continued, “The Niners have the best offensive line and they just dominate. It’s going to run right through Chiefs’. It’s a great Super Bowl. Two great quarterbacks, two great dynamic offenses. But at the end of the day, the Niners will win because of their offensive line.”

HollywoodLife: When it comes to the things that your clients can bet on, there’s multiple… How many different things, when it comes to the Super Bowl, can they put money on?

David Oancea: Hundreds. It’s called the prop bet. There’s hundreds. You could bet io the coin toss, you can bet who’s going to score the first touchdown, will the first score be within five minutes, three minutes, will there be a safety, will there be overtime? There’s hundreds of hundreds of prop bets based off the Super Bowl.

HL: Why do people love to bet on sports events, especially the Super Bowl? Do you think it’s the thrill?

DO: Number one, the Super Bowl is one of the most watched events of the year. Number two, it makes it more fun with money in the game. Plus, people want to make money. People can make more money in three hours of a football game and than they make all week or a month at work. What people don’t understand is that the Super Bowl, in all actuality, is the toughest game to bet on. It’s the hardest game to bet on because it’s the two best teams playing against each other. There’s really no mismatches… Unless you can find one, like myself, which is the O-line.

HL: How much research surrounding the Super Bowl & sports events do you do for Vegas Dave Consulting?

DO: Well, I watch every game every Sunday and throughout the week. I know all teams like the back of my hand. By the time you get to week 15, week 16, week 17 through the playoffs, I already know. I’ve watched so much tape and watched all the games, so the research has already been done. That’s why I don’t have to do any real work — I’ve already done the work. I already knew who was going to be in the Superbowl, the two teams, and I already know who’s going to win it. It’s from all the hard work for the first 17 weeks of the season.

HL: Why do you love sports so much and what is your favorite to work on with Vegas Dave Consulting?

DO: Baseball is easy — It’s the easiest for me. Baseball is every day. I do all sports. Basketball, hockey, football. But to me, I love baseball the most. To me, baseball is a sport I make the most money for my players for my consulting business.

HL: Now, when it comes to Tom Brady, obviously everyone is asking, ‘Will he or won’t he retire?’ What’s your professional opinion?

DO: I think he’s still going to play. It’s still in him. I don’t think he is going to retire. I could see him still coming back to New England. I don’t see him going to San Diego. The Raiders might be a good fit, but it’s all hype. At the end of the day, I think the smart thing for him to do is finish his career in New England. People will remember your failures. They don’t remember your wins. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks we’ve ever seen, with the most rings. No one could duplicate what he does. If he goes to a team for a year or two years doesn’t make the Super Bowl and his stats drop, people are going to remember those two years versus the previous decade plus of what he did in the NFL.

HL: Congratulations on your recent engagement to Holly Sonders! How is everything post-engagement?

DO: Everything is great. She’s my best friend. She helps me run my business now. Everything is great. You always look for someone that’s your best friend, your lover, business partner, a teammate, and that’s what she is. She’s a great teammate to me. She supports me in everything I do. She understands me. She trusts my vision. At the end of the day, she makes her own money and she’s an entrepreneur herself. It’s a great match. It wasn’t me providing for her or her providing for me. We were equals and we kind of just joined arms and are trying to grow together as team.

HL: Did you know she was ‘The One’ right away?

DO: Not off the bat, because I’m jaded from girls, dating them in Las Vegas. They always want something out of you. But Holly was real. Once I recognized that she was real and I spent time with her and she was honorable, she honored her word and she showed me unconditional love — I just wanted to be appreciated and loved — Those are two things. A lot of people in this world don’t even tell you thank you anymore. Holly would always be very appreciative and look me in the eyes and I knew she loved me. You only get one chance to find the one and I wasn’t going to let someone else have her, so I had to take action!

HL: Yes! You locked it down & the ring is gorgeous. And you’ve also recently worked on a documentary. What are you excited for everyone to learn about you?

DO: It’s about all aspects of my life. People think it’s a gambling movie, but it’s going to have sports betting in there. It’s going to show how I’m the only person to beat Las Vegas sports clubs; I’m the only one to beat the casinos for millions; The only person to be banned. It will show how the feds came after me and they indicted me on 19 felonies. I was basically facing 40 years in prison. During the indictment, I was offered tons of plea bargains and I turned everything down. Finally, after three years, they let me walk. During those three years, I had the most growth in my life. I was able to build a business. I got banned from sports betting so I was able to grow, create a close relationship with God because you pray for your freedom every single day, a better relationship with my parents because you realize who’s going to stick with you when you go through these hard times. I made more money in those last three years combined from my previous 39 years of living. It forced me to consult. That forced me to adapt. It forced me to be resilient. It gives people inspiration that people might have a bad day, lose their job, lose a significant other, but I was facing 40 years in prison. I faced a lot of adversity and I was able to overcome all that and become successful.

HL: Wow. That’s incredible. You also are putting this story into a book?

DO: It’s a true story of inspiration and how crooked the casinos are. It’s a crazy story. The book is going to publishing, we just finished it and the documentary will be a game changer. Both will be out this year. There’s two versions of me. There’s the person you’re speaking to me now and then there’s the Vegas Dave online and on social media, who is a specific character, which is just a machine. What people don’t know is there’s two different people. One that you get to see and talk to me and one that you see on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. Two totally different people. I think the movie and the book will show people the real me and the truth about myself.

Keep an eye out for David’s upcoming documentary and book in 2020, and stay tuned for an exclusive video interview with David, coming soon! In the meantime, follow David on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @itsvegasdave.