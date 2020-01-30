Mike and Kay sit down with the kids to have ‘the talk’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Outmatched,’ but it doesn’t go very well for the parents.

Mike and Kay decide it’s time to have “the talk” about sex with the kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 30 episode of Outmatched. Nicole quickly says, “Fine, what do you want to know?” Naturally, Nicole thinks Mike and Kay don’t know anything about sex. “It’s all hormones. Oxytocin, specifically,” Brian tells his parents. “The body produces it when you kiss and also when you breastfeed. So really, kissing is just breastfeeding from each other’s mouths.” Not exactly, Brian.

The kids start taking control of the conversation. “Sex is about power. It’s like a game. And like any game, there’s a winner and a loser.” When she says “loser,” she looks directly at her dad. “Wait, why was she looking at me when she said loser?” Mike asks Kay. Nicole doesn’t stop there. “Even conception is war,” she continues. “A mass genocide where a single sperm goes racing to glory while half a billion of his faceless brethren go screaming to their deaths. Where’s their parade?”

The only “talk” that goes well for Mike and Kay is with Leila. “When a mommy and a daddy love each other very much, two storks make a baby and then mail it to their house,” Leila adorably says. “We love you so much,” Kay gushes as Mike adds, “Nailed it!” For now, that’s all Leila needs to know.

The synopsis for the Jan. 30 episode reads: “After giving their kids ‘the talk,’ Mike and Kay start to overthink their own sex life and turn to Rita and Irwin for advice. Meanwhile, Brian and Nicole fear they are behind when they realize neither of them has had their first kiss.” Outmatched airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.