Shocking footage shows Offset arguing with cops while being detained at a shopping mall, after they responded to a call about a man with a gun. Hours later, he was freed when two others fessed up.

Police responding to reports of a gunman at The Grove shopping center temporarily detained rapper Offset, 28, and two other men, in the mall’s parking garage. A fan’s cell phone footage, shared with TMZ, showed the Migos member struggling with an LAPD officer, who pushed him up against a cement wall while attempting to handcuff him. Offset, wearing a yellow hoodie, can be heard in the video (which you can watch above) repeatedly asking the officer why he’s being arrested. “You’ve got to tell me now,” he says to the officer. “It’s your job; you’ve got to tell me now.” Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and three other individuals besides Offset were also reportedly detained.

The rapper was reportedly held near the security station at the shopping mall, and released shortly before midnight, after two other men detained with him confessed that the firearms belonged to them. One man was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, according to TMZ; the other man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The outlet spoke to Offset as he was leaving the holding area, and he was in high spirits. “It’s good, we’ve fixed it up,” he told the paps. “I was treated fairly. Something happened, I don’t know. It wasn’t me, though.”

He admitted that he was understandably upset by the ordeal, though. “I’m good. I’m just mad, you know what I’m saying? I’m upset [because] I didn’t do that. I didn’t know what was going on, but we’re good.” You can watch his interview below!

He praised the police for “finding the right person” because he wasn’t responsible. As for if he’ll ever go to The Grove again after his detainment? That’s a yes. It’s where he gets his kids’ clothes!