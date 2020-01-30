Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Offset Struggles With Cops As He Detained While Shopping In LA For Having A Gun — Watch

Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
Los Angeles, CA - Migos rapper, Offset and Wife Cardi B blow 100,000 dollars in ones at a strip club in Los Angeles for Offset's 28th Birthday. The couple came dressed to impress in their finest gear as they made it storm on dozen of strippers. Pictured: Offset, Cardi B BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Migos rapper Offset celebrates his birthday with a “The Set Gala” Fun House Edition at the HD Buttercup DTLA with close celebrity friends and fans. Pictured: Offset, Cardi B BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: All-In-Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and Offset perform hit single “clout” at Jimmy Kimmel. 17 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA468162_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Political News Editor

Shocking footage shows Offset arguing with cops while being detained at a shopping mall, after they responded to a call about a man with a gun. Hours later, he was freed when two others fessed up.

Police responding to reports of a gunman at The Grove shopping center temporarily detained rapper Offset, 28, and two other men, in the mall’s parking garage. A fan’s cell phone footage, shared with TMZ, showed the Migos member struggling with an LAPD officer, who pushed him up against a cement wall while attempting to handcuff him. Offset, wearing a yellow hoodie, can be heard in the video (which you can watch above) repeatedly asking the officer why he’s being arrested. “You’ve got to tell me now,” he says to the officer. “It’s your job; you’ve got to tell me now.” Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and three other individuals besides Offset were also reportedly detained.

The rapper was reportedly held near the security station at the shopping mall, and released shortly before midnight, after two other men detained with him confessed that the firearms belonged to them. One man was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, according to TMZ; the other man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The outlet spoke to Offset as he was leaving the holding area, and he was in high spirits. “It’s good, we’ve fixed it up,” he told the paps. “I was treated fairly. Something happened, I don’t know. It wasn’t me, though.”

He admitted that he was understandably upset by the ordeal, though. “I’m good. I’m just mad, you know what I’m saying? I’m upset [because] I didn’t do that. I didn’t know what was going on, but we’re good.” You can watch his interview below!

He praised the police for “finding the right person” because he wasn’t responsible. As for if he’ll ever go to The Grove again after his detainment? That’s a yes. It’s where he gets his kids’ clothes!