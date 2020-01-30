Meghan McCain Defends Whoopi Goldberg For Telling Her To Stop Talking On ‘The View’: ‘I Adore Her’

A major fight with Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’ isn’t going to stop Meghan McCain from ‘adoring’ her co-host. It’s all good between the offscreen friends, Meghan says.

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg may have gotten into a screaming match on The View, but there’s no bad blood between them, Meghan says. The drama began when Whoopi, 64, sharply told Meghan, 35, to “stop talking” during an argument before cutting to commercial break. But the fight ended there, Meghan told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “[Whoopi] was having a bad day, and we talked about it that night and the next day,” Meghan explained, defending her co-host. “You know, it’s live TV and it’s really intense, stressful times for anyone. I adore her; she apologized on air, she apologized off air.”

The incident took place on the December 16 episode of The View, where the co-hosts were discussing President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial. As Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar attempted to speak, Meghan loudly talked over them, to the point that they were drowned out. Whoopi, the unofficial moderator of the show, jumped in and shut Meghan down, yelling, “Girl, please stop talking, please stop talking right now.” A visibly stunned Meghan quietly told Whoopi, ”I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” Whoopi snapped, “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that! If you’re going to behave like this. You’re talking over people.”

Meghan acknowledged that while the fight was “rough,” she and Whoopi have come to an understanding. “We all f**k up on the show. It’s live, it’s every day. I forgive her, and I love her,” she told Andy. She also noted that she has no plans to quit The View right now — but should would if Whoopi left. “If she leaves, I go. Whoopi is the anchor of the show, my life there; she always picks us up when we’re down. But, if she jumps, I jump. I adore her and I need her as the moderator,” Meghan announced.

During her WWHL interview, Meghan also debunked the rumor that a fight with Abby Huntsman prompted Abby to leave The View. Abby, whose last episode was on January 17, announced she was stepping down as a co-host after 1.5 years to help her dad, Ambassador John Huntsman, with his gubernatorial campaign in Utah. “It was a very small fight, a friend fight,” Meghan said. “All friendships have their ups and downs, and it was bizarre to me, and I think bizarre for her, that the fact that we got into one fight during the two years we worked on the show was… weaponized.” She added that she and Abby, who have known each other for 10 years, are still close friends.