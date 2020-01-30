Meghan McCain Finally Reveals If Her Fight With Abby Huntsman Caused Abby To Leave ‘The View’

Meghan McCain set the record straight about her fight on ‘The View’ set with best friend Abby Huntsman, revealing the real reason her former co-host left the show.

Rumors that a fight with Meghan McCain prompted Abby Huntsman to leave The View aren’t true, Meghan told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “Abby and I have been friends for 10 years; our parents were friends, we worked at FOX [News] together,” Meghan, 35, said after thanking Andy for asking her about the feud directly. “Part of the reason she came to The View is because we’re friends. We are still very good friends! We’re very close; I just talked to her yesterday morning.” Abby, 33, stepped down as a co-host on January 17, announcing that she would be running her father, Ambassador John Huntsman‘s gubernatorial campaign in Utah, but someone at The View leaked to the press that the real reason was a feud with Meghan, much to their chagrin.

“I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and not helping, and that is the reason why she left [The View],” Meghan said on the January 28 episode, adding that they did get into a fight — one fight. “It was a very small fight, a friend fight. All friendships have their ups and downs, and it was bizarre to me, and I think bizarre for her, that the fact that we got into one fight during the two years we worked on the show… to be dissected under the media, to be weaponized… It’s been really emotionally taxing to have like, our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”

As for who leaked the news that they were fighting to the press, Meghan doesn’t know. “I wish it would stop. I think we are working on an intense show during an intense time… I’m just trying to do my job.” And no, the rumor that she intended to leave The View before Abby quit isn’t true either, Meghan said. You can watch her full interview on Watch What Happens Live, above!