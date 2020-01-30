Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Gets Injured After Dancing ‘Like Daddy’ — See Pics

Royalty Brown has proven she’s got her daddy Chris’ singing and dancing chops. Unfortunately the talented little girl got hurt trying to do spin moves like her father.

Chris Brown, 30, passed on his amazing dance moves to his five-year-old daughter Royalty, as she’s proven in numerous videos. His spinning ability is so epic that there are actual tutorials on how to pull it off on YouTube. But when Royalty tried out her dad’s spinning skills, she ended up getting hurt! The cutie is seen in Instagram pics posted on Jan. 30 showing a great big band-aid on her forehead and an explanation of how she got the injury.

“Well guys… I got my first real boo boo! Mom and Dad told me I would be ok and look. My 🩹 is some new fashion for a couple weeks 🤣I gotta stop thinking I can spin around like daddy! ” read the caption of two Instagram pics that showed a large band-aid just above Royalty’s left eyebrow. At least it was covered with lots of yellow smiley faces, so when she looks in the mirror she can get cheered up. With the dance ability she has, she’ll probably be able to work Breezy’s spins sooner than later without getting hurt.

Chris liked the photos, which in the first one Royalty had a goofy smile and in the second showed a little more fierce expression on her face. Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman manages the Instagram account, which has over 624K followers. One fan named morganmystique told Royalty, “Watch it become a complete style and hundreds of people start rocking brow band aids 🔥.” User spaahonwheelsmobileservice wrote, “Aww A kid just having FUN..❣️❣️ more boo boo to come.. happy your ok❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️.” sammsyungin told her she’s “so positive like ya daddy 😩😍.” A performing arts teacher who goes by audreylenamusic wrote to RoRo, “Aw! Sometimes we fall and get hurt, but we get up, keep practicing and get better and better! I still fall sometimes when practicing new dance moves 💓💓💓💎.”

At least the spinning accident happened post-Grammy Awards. Chris brought Royalty as his date on Jan. 26, and she looked absolutely adorable. She wore a fuzzy off-white jacket and skirt, along with a white blouse featuring a neck bow. A bright yellow band-aid on her forehead might have distracted from her big red carpet moment. She posed alongside her dad like a pro, looking totally at home in front of the cameras.