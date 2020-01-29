Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy, Gold Dress On Video Set After Accusing Justin Bieber Of Emotional Abuse

Look at her now! Selena Gomez stunned in a curve-hugging, backless dress on the set of her new music video, just days after revealing the toll of her eight year, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Rare songstress Selena Gomez stepped out in a stunning gold dress on the set of her latest music video shoot! The 27-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles on Jan. 28 rocking a metallic halter dress with a short hem as she walked around the set. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer not only showed off her long legs, but the dress also featured a sweeping, open-back design, allowing Selena to show off her “love yourself first” tattoo which is written in Arabic below her right shoulder blade. She paired the teeny-tiny dress with towering, thigh-high black boots and styled her hair in tight curls which fell effortlessly down her back. With her hair parted down the middle, her bangs were also curled and styled on either side of her face. Selena’s music video shoot took place just days after accusing Justin Bieber of emotional abuse during their eight year, on-again, off-again relationship.

The Texas-native stepped out in the gorgeous gold number two days after she told NPR, in an interview published Jan. 26, that she felt like a “victim to certain abuse” throughout her near decade-long relationship with Justin Bieber. When the interviewer clarified that Selena meant ’emotional abuse’ with that statement, she confirmed, “Yes.” Selena wasn’t afraid to admit that moving on was difficult, however she’s doing so much better now! “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible,” she explained.

Her third studio album Rare dropped on Jan. 10, and quickly reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart — making it her third album to claim the top spot. In the Justin-inspired lead single “Lose You To Love Me”, Selena sings about how her ex moved on and married supermodel Hailey Baldwin so quickly after her last breakup from him in 2018. However, in the new interview she made it clear that the song was not meant to be spiteful. “I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said,” Selena revealed. “It’s not a hateful song. It’s a song that is saying…I had something beautiful, and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

Selena has already proved she’s putting the Justin Bieber drama behind her in 2020, and it seems she’s also moved past the ups-and-downs she experienced with her childhood BFF and fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato over the years. The singer brought the audience at the 2020 Grammy Awards to tears on Jan. 26, when she debuted her emotional new song, “Anyone”. Selena took to social media to show her support for her former BFF, writing, “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was,” Selena gushed, along with a photo of Demi performing. “Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.” Selena is proving just how mature she is, and we think 2020 is going to be her year!