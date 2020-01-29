‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Jeopardizes Her Daughters’ Trip To Visit Their Dad Joe

Teresa and her two daughters, Gia, 18, and Milania, 15, were on their way to the ICE center to see Joe, when the ‘RHONJ’ star realized she made a major mistake that could ruin their visit.

Teresa Giudice and her daughters had waited four long months to get approval to visit Joe at the ICE center he was taken to — before he was deported to Italy in October — and their first post-jail visit with him was documented for the Jan. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Well… it almost was. You see, Teresa and two of her daughters — Gia, 18, and Milania, 15 — woke up at the crack of dawn to get to the facility before 9:45am. Since the center was more than three hours away from the Giudices’ house, Teresa and her daughters had to leave pretty early. In fact, they left at 6am, but Gia and Milania were happy to wake up that early if it meant they were finally going to be reunited with their dad.

Anyway, after pulling away from the house, Gia decided to take a nap, as Milania had already fallen asleep in the back seat of the large SUV. Meanwhile, Teresa sat next to her eldest daughter and took in the scenery before deciding to call Dolores. Once Dolores answered, Teresa started explaining why she was only taking two of her daughters (the facility only allowed two kids at a time), but then she gasped, and woke up her daughters, when she realized that she forgot something very important at home.

“F***!” Teresa yelled. “S***. Oh my god, guys. My wallet! F***. Oh my god. We forgot our license. Ugh! And I forgot her birth certificate. F***, guys!” Dolores tried to calm Teresa down by offering to have someone grab the documents from Teresa’s house and meet the Giudices at the center, but Teresa feared it wouldn’t work. “That will take too long, we’ll never make it,” Teresa said, noting that they had already been in the car for over an hour and a half. “We have to be there by 9:45,” she said.

“Oh my god, this is so f***ed up!” she screamed, but both Gia and Milania’s begged her to stop since her yelling wasn’t helping the situation. To find out if they make it, you’ll have to tune in next week.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.