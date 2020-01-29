Princess Diana Penned Touching Letter About Loving ‘My Boys To Death’ & Hoping They Have ‘Stability’

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, shared a personal letter written by the late royal on Instagram, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their new life in North America.

Words of love coming to light — Princess Diana‘s former butler, Paul Burrell, took to his Instagram account on Jan. 26 to share an intimate letter the departed royal wrote for her sons. In the excerpt, written in Princess Diana’s own hand, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wrote “I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.” The post also featured a black and white portrait of Lady Diana and her two boys. The image and letter come at a pivotal time for the monarchy, and Paul was poised to voice his take on the current situation.

“As Harry, Meghan [Markle] and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago,” Paul began the caption to the post. “They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago,” he concluded the post. As devotees to the royal family know, Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mother in August 1997, when the boys were the ages of 17 and 12, respectively. All these years later, Princess Diana’s legacy, as well as the circumstances that lead to her untimely death at 36, are still engrained in the mind of the modern day monarchy.

On Jan. 8, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced through their official Sussex Royal Instagram account that they would be moving to North America and taking a step back from royal duties. The decision came after years of public scrutiny and attacks levied against Duchess Meghan through various UK tabloid outlets. Buckingham Palace swiftly responded to the news, however, saying that conversations on the move would be ongoing with the couple. By Jan. 13, though, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family came to a joint decision to support Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in their decision in an official statement from the Queen, herself.

But the choice was one that weighed on Prince Harry — to step away from all he had ever known. While speaking at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London on Jan. 19, Prince Harry spoke eloquently on the difficult decision he had made for his family. “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he shared with the event’s attendees. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry continued. “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you…You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.”