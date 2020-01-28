‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Rachel Tries Reconnecting With Her Dad — But Her Mom Doesn’t Approve

The last time Rachel saw her dad was three years ago, so when she traveled to Atlanta during the Jan. 28 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, she tried reuniting with him.

Rachel revealed during the Jan. 28 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant that she wanted her dad to meet her baby. So when her family traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to see some family friends, Rachel jumped at the opportunity to reconnect with her father, who lived nearby. Her mom wasn’t thrilled about it since like her, he’s a recovering addict, but because Rachel was going with her sister Malorie, Steph let it happen.

However, once she learned that Malorie didn’t want to go anymore, she basically forbid Rachel from reuniting with her dad. Steph didn’t feel as though it was safe for Rachel to meet up with her dad alone, so she came up with the idea of Rachel going with their family friend, Jake. But once Rachel’s dad found out that he’d have to sit at a dinner table with Jake, too, he cancelled the reunion altogether. Rachel said that it had been three years since she saw her dad, and if he wasn’t willing to meet her with Jake, then she didn’t want to see him at all.

Meanwhile, Ashley graduated from her medical assistant program, Brianna met up and went on a date with Jayden for the very first time (in person), and Kayla’s mom made a decision to move to Iowa. She won’t necessarily be living with Kayla and Luke, but we can’t imagine she’ll be too far away either. Awkward!

"You cannot tell me what to do anymore." 😳 Rachel wants to reconnect with her dad on tonight's Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant, but her mom isn't on board.

Finally, Kiaya fought with Teazha after she went prom dress shopping with a friend, when she had previously talked about going with Kiaya. Real talk: Is there ever a moment when Kiaya and Teazha aren’t fighting? We don’t think we’ve witnessed such a moment yet.

