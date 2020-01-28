Sundance Film Festival 2020 Best Dressed – Taylor Swift & More Stars Stun On The Red Carpet

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is in full swing & some of our favorite stars have been heading to Park City, Utah in seriously stunning outfits!

Tons of celebrities have been flocking to Park City, Utah for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and we rounded up all of the best dressed stars that have been hitting the red carpets at movie premieres! Taylor Swift, 30, stole the show at the premiere of her documentary, Miss Americana, on Jan. 23 when she wore a head-to-toe black and white plaid Carmen March FW19 ensemble, styled by Joseph Cassell. She threw on a strapless jumpsuit that featured a tight bodice and a thick belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The pants of the one-piece were super baggy and wide-leg, and she topped her look off with a matching peacoat which she draped over her shoulders. Taylor topped off her sophisticated look with gorgeous Mateo earrings and rings.

Kerry Washington, 42, slayed the red carpet at the Sylvie’s Love premiere on Jan. 27, when she rocked a metallic gold cheetah patterned peplum coat lined with fur and covered in red flowers. The coat was lined at the hem and collar with burnt red fur, and Kerry topped her look off with knee-high black leather boots and a high-neck black sweater.

Anne Hathaway, 37, looked gorgeous at The Last Thing He Wanted premiere on Jan. 27 when she wore a flowy black and white patterned long-sleeve turtleneck maxi dress. She paired the dress with matching skinny pants and cinched in her tiny waist with a thin black leather belt.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Kelly Rowland, 38, who stunned in a skintight gray checker bodysuit with a plunging neckline at the Bad Hair premiere on Jan. 23. Kelly accessorized her sexy but sophisticated ensemble with a bright red thick leather belt with chains hanging off of it and a pair of red leather gloves.

