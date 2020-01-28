’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Tiffany Franco & Ronald Smith Split

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith saddened their fans on Jan. 28 when they took to social media to announce their split.

It looks like Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith‘s romance is no more. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars confirmed that they ended their relationship with some posts on Instagram on Jan. 28. In the first post, which Tiffany shared to her Instagram story, a statement can be seen that explains their decision to break up and the sadness that comes along with it.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating,” Tiffany wrote in the statement. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media. Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment.”

Despite the fact that Tiffany’s statement made it sound like it was from both her and Ronald due to the signature reading, “lots of love from us”, Ronald was quick to take to his own Instagram to claim that he is the one who left her while seemingly suggesting she’s been unfaithful to him. “Sorry to inform you all that I have decided to leave Tiffany due to certain reasons,” he wrote in his statement. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery.”

Tiffany didn’t take long to respond to his statement with a second message. “When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” it read. “Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

The responses didn’t end there though. Tiffany continued to reply to her ex with a statement that denied she cheated. “I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of separation … I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media but obviously I know our relationship is public and I owe this to all of you,” she explained. “But that is all I will share for now. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me. All I did was love him too much and try too hard to make things work.”

Tiffany and Ronald, who share a six-month-old daughter named Carly Rose, first met when she was on vacation in South Africa. Their romance was documented on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, which stopped airing in Oct. 2019. The series allowed viewers to witness the ups and downs of the couple, including the debate over whether or not Tiffany should move to South Africa with her oldest child, son Daniel, 10. They also argued over struggles with Ronald’s gambling addiction.