‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Preview: Brianna Opens Herself Up To Dating Again & Meets Jayden

Brianna Jaramillo is looking for love! The ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ star will finally meet her new friend, Jayden, during the Jan. 28 episode, and we have an exclusive look at their date.

Love will be in the air during the Jan. 28 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Or will it? In this new EXCLUSIVE preview obtained by HollywoodLife, Brianna Jaramillo can be seen meeting her new friend, Jayden, for the very first time. But if you ask us, it doesn’t seem like they have a very good connection. They almost seem uncomfortable with each other, but for now, we’ll blame it on the fact that they were being watched by a crew of producers and cameramen, because if we’re being frank, we’re just happy to see Brianna putting herself out there again.

As you can see above, the clip starts with Brianna and Jayden sitting on a picnic table together, while overlooking a lake. While narrating, Brianna reveals that she’s “nervous” to meet Jayden, even though they were talking a lot, while he was “living in Texas”. And when she tells Jayden that she loves the park they’re in, he says he’s “never heard of it” before. So then she asks him why he wanted to move to Oregon, and his answer doesn’t thrill her. “Weed is legal,” he tells her, to which she says, “That’s the dumbest answer I’ve ever heard.”

After he realizes that he disappointed her with his answer, he says, “My mom and my sister live here.” Then, when she asks him what he wants to do for work, he says, “I was looking at the dispensary jobs, and then possibly working at the VA hospital in Portland.” Brianna didn’t know what that was, so he has to explain it to her. He then tells her that he thinks that she’s “cute”, and the fact that she has a son “doesn’t bother” him.

She later explains that she’s “open” to meeting someone again, but she fears Jayden may not be the right fit for her, as “smoking weed” is something she’s not fond of. To see the full first date, watch the video above.

