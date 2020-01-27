Lamar Odom Disses Khloe Kardashian By Gushing That Sabrina Parr Is The ‘Best Woman’ He Ever Had

Ouch! Lamar Odom says fiancée Sabrina Parr is the only woman he’s never had a desire to step out on. That comes as some serious shade towards ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar Odom is head over heels in love with fiancee Sabrina Parr. But some of his gushing Instagram posts about her have come at the expense of ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The 40-year-old former NBA player shared a Jan. 26 photo with his arms around the petite life coach, and said she’s the only person he’s ever been with who makes him want to be a one-woman man. After how he admitted in his memoir to cheating on Khloe, 35, with numerous women during their marriage, it’s a slap in the face to the Good American jeans founder.

The photo showed Sabrina in an orange sweater mini-dress and thigh-high snakeskin boots with Lamar standing behind her. He wrote in the caption, “ She got my back even when she in front of me!! This women right here is my BackBone!! She’s what’s necessary, I’m amazed by her strength and grace everyday. I ain’t trying to sound like a sucka but idc this what she do to me. Best woman I’ve ever had!!! Never thought I could ever be with one woman, she took that desire away from me real talk it’s all about you @getuptoparr !! Parr-Odom type sh*t!!.”

Your other women were good women, you were a mess, now you are not, good for you, but don’t dog a good woman, when u were doing THEM wrong! Prayers for you to continue being the best you! ♥️.” Some fans were quick to call him out that he was dealing with addiction issues when he was with Khloe and that he shouldn’t be blaming other women for his desires to stray. User str8sassyy wrote, “

Fan meimbossy told Lamar, “I don’t think she’s the best women u ever had, it’s just that u didn’t treat the other women well,” while user ba_ti_st_a added, “Let’s not forget about how much KHLOE was there for you 💫 thankfully you have found another awesome lady 💞.” xoxo_leahnicole pointed out, “Damn so when you were getting married you thought you wouldn’t be able to be with one woman? Poor guy. I’m glad you’re healing.”

Others were just happy that Lamar is in a good place with his life coach/personal trainer fiancée. lizzychikita wrote,” Sooo happy for u Lamar! She is what u really need it, in your life 💜💛🙏🏽,” while nemesis510 added, “Beautiful. love that you are continuing on your oath to positivity and love ❤️🙏🏼💯.” Lamar proposed to Sabrina on Nov. 11, 2019 after just four months of dating.