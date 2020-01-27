Kobe Bryant Left Out Of Grammys In Memoriam Tribute Segment & Fans Are Torn

Much to fans’ shock and disappointment, neither a photo or video of Kobe Bryant was added to the 2020 Grammy Awards’ In Memoriam segment. The award show was held just hours after the NBA star’s fatal helicopter crash.

On the same day the 2020 Grammy Awards was held (Jan. 26), Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, broke hearts worldwide after losing their lives in a helicopter crash. Since the crash happened just hours before the award show, many of these mourning fans assumed Kobe would of course be included in the Grammys In Memoriam segment, which honors singers and music industry professionals who have passed away — sadly, that was not the case. Kobe was not only a five-time Los Angeles Lakers champion, but he was once signed to Sony Records and tried out rap in the late ’90s. Fans didn’t forget these facts.

“Excuse me Grammys but y’all having an event in KOBE house and y’all couldn’t put this man in the memorial tribute he’s spent more time in that building than anyone else. Not to mention @kobebryant was a rapper probably the only thing he didn’t do well but he did it,” one such fan tweeted on Sunday night. Another disappointed viewer wrote, “Grammys for real didn’t include Kobe in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. You had people who didn’t sing a lick of music but were in the industry but sure let’s forget bout this bit. Cancel the whole damn thing. Don’t @ me.”

Kobe did, however, have his very own special tribute right at the beginning of the award show. To open the show, Grammys host Alicia Keys told the audience, “Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero.” Alicia also didn’t forget that the Staples Center, which served as the Grammys’ venue, was also the very place where Kobe played countless games until retiring in 2016. “We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Alicia said amid her heartrending speech. Alicia, along with Boyz II Men, proceeded to remember Kobe through song.

Grammys for real didn’t include Kobe in the “In Memoriam” segment. You had people who didn’t sing a lick of music but were in the industry but sure let’s forget bout this bit. Cancel the whole damn thing. Don’t @ me. https://t.co/mBQWYxhSej — Jaklyn (@Jaks_xoxo) January 27, 2020

So Kobe not included in the Grammy's"In Memoriam" montage. Got it. — Franc Cristóbal 🤔 (@PonchoDayton) January 27, 2020

Now, all eyes are on the Oscars, the next big award show to follow the Grammys. The multi-talented NBA star won an Oscar for “Best Animated Short Film” for his film, Dear Basketball, and fans are expecting to see Kobe at least be included in that award show’s special tribute to stars who have passed away. “Kobe Bryant is an Oscar winner so he better be in that in memoriam,” one such fan tweeted.

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were on-board a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter with seven other people, including the pilot, and authorities confirmed in a press conference that there were no survivors. The identities of each passenger have yet to officially be released by the L.A. County’s coroner’s office, but one was reportedly Gianna’s basketball teammate, who plays on Los Angeles Lady Mambas girls’ team with Kobe’s daughter. After departing John Wayne Airport in Orange County, the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, starting a brush fire.