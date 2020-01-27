Jessica Simpson Felt The ‘Heavens Parting’ For ‘Angels’ Kobe & Gianna Bryant After Accident

Jessica Simpson lives near the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. She shared a pic showing sunlight pouring down from a cloud for the ‘angels’ to go to heaven.

Jessica Simpson may not have Kobe Bryant, like so many mourning his loss. But geography caused her to be reminded of his Gianna and seven others, not far from Jessica’s Calabasas home. The accident occurred around 10am local time, when heavy fog blanketed the area. But when it lifted, a “God’s light” came down through the clouds and onto the crash site. Jess, 39, posted an Instagram photo of the moment, taken by her husband Eric Johnson, 41 along with a heartfelt tribute. may not have been close pals with late Lakers legend, like so many mourning his loss. But geography caused her to be reminded of his deadly helicopter crash throughout the day on Jan. 26, 2020. The chopper went down killing the 41-year-old, his 13-year-old daughterand seven others, not far from Jessica’s Calabasas home. The accident occurred around 10am local time, when heavy fog blanketed the area. But when it lifted, a “God’s light” came down through the clouds and onto the crash site. Jess, 39, posted an Instagram photo of the moment, taken by her husband, 41 along with a heartfelt tribute.

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity. We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise,” Jessica captioned the photo she shared on Jan. 27. The pic showed a row of her backyard roses in the foreground, looking out two hillsides away to where the sunlight light poured down from a cloud.

“My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment. Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss. 💚” Jess added.

Vanessa is in the thoughts of so many people following the tragedy. She lost not only her beloved husband of nearly 20 years, but her second-born daughter as well. Vanessa must now raise their three other daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old daughter Capri — without their loving father. Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, took to her Instagram account to write, “Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa [Bryant] and her family. Sending infinite prayers. My heart aches for her and the girls.”